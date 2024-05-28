News
Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical scare
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ailing a day earlier throughout a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives mentioned.
The 58-year-old boxing legend “grew to become nauseous and dizzy because of an ulcer flare up half-hour earlier than touchdown” on Sunday, his publicist’s workplace mentioned in an announcement.
“Fortunately Mr. Tyson is doing nice,” the assertion mentioned. “He’s appreciative to the medical employees that have been there to assist him.”
American Airways flight 1815 was met by first responders upon touchdown at LA Worldwide Airport “as a result of medical wants of a buyer,” an airline assertion mentioned.
Tyson is getting ready to struggle the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul this summer time on the 80,000-seat residence of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will carry the struggle stay, a primary for the streaming platform.
Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, however most lately fought in an exhibition in November 2020 in opposition to Roy Jones in California.
___
AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News3 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Oklahoma tornado outbreak: At least 4 killed as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas
-
News4 weeks ago
Suns playoff flop has Pistons fans dreaming
-
News3 weeks ago
Steve Albini: 1962–2024
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The Idea Of You’ Ending Explained—How It’s Different From The Book
-
News3 weeks ago
Jedi heresy on Star Wars Day: Wrong, Yoda was