Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical scare

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ailing a day earlier throughout a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives mentioned.

The 58-year-old boxing legend “grew to become nauseous and dizzy because of an ulcer flare up half-hour earlier than touchdown” on Sunday, his publicist’s workplace mentioned in an announcement.

“Fortunately Mr. Tyson is doing nice,” the assertion mentioned. “He’s appreciative to the medical employees that have been there to assist him.”

American Airways flight 1815 was met by first responders upon touchdown at LA Worldwide Airport “as a result of medical wants of a buyer,” an airline assertion mentioned.

Tyson is getting ready to struggle the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul this summer time on the 80,000-seat residence of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will carry the struggle stay, a primary for the streaming platform.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, however most lately fought in an exhibition in November 2020 in opposition to Roy Jones in California.

