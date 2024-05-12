Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight clash seen at the City Ground

Our soccer betting skilled gives his Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea betting ideas and predictions forward of their Premier League conflict this Saturday.

Chelsea are ending with a late rattle and haven’t but given up on breaking into the Premier League’s high six, however they face a tough journey to a Nottingham Forest facet who nonetheless want factors to ensure their top-flight survival.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Ideas

Over 3.5 targets @ +115 with bet365

Each groups to attain & draw @ +360 with bet365

Noni Madueke to attain at anytime @ +210 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, right on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

Objectives galore at Metropolis Floor

Motivation ranges ought to nonetheless be at a most for each Nottingham Forest and Chelsea as this could contribute to a high-scoring encounter on the Metropolis Floor.

Regardless of final weekend’s 3-1 win at relegated Sheffield United, Forest nonetheless have work to do to tug themselves to security, whereas Chelsea are two factors behind sixth-placed Newcastle with three matches to go.

Chelsea have been an actual enigma this season, however they’ve misplaced solely one among their final 12 league matches and their final two outings have seen them defeat Tottenham 2-0 and inflict a 5-0 hiding on West Ham.

These victories got here scorching on the heels of a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, which implies 13 of their final 16 league video games have seen 4 or extra targets, with each groups scoring in 11 of these fixtures.

There have additionally been 4 or extra targets in 4 of Forest’s final six league matches, which incorporates two of their final three dwelling outings with Fulham and Wolves.

Rating draw could also be on the playing cards

Objectives seems to be assured given the attacking expertise on present and there may be hope of a high-scoring draw happening.

Chelsea have been glorious at Stamford Bridge just lately, however they’ve did not win any of their final 5 away league video games, with 4 of these outings ending in rating attracts.

They included 2-2 attracts at Brentford, Sheffield United and Aston Villa whereas, curiously, that was additionally the scoreline when these two groups locked horns at Stamford Bridge final season.

With three of Forest’s final eight league matches ending all-square, which features a 1-1 dwelling draw with Crystal Palace and a 2-2 stalemate with visiting Wolves, there’s a likelihood that this encounter might observe swimsuit.

In-form Madueke to make his mark

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea’s shining gentle this season, having scored 24 targets and grabbed 13 assists from 42 appearances, however Noni Madueke is one other displaying actual indicators of promise.

Madueke has had an in-and-out season, however he has been key to Chelsea’s latest upturn in type and has scored in three of his final six league appearances.

With confidence at an all-time excessive, the 22-year-old could possibly bolster his tally in opposition to a Forest facet which have conceded at the very least twice in 4 of their final 5 league video games.

