Where to watch Paul Skenes’ MLB debut: TV channel, Pirates vs. Cubs live stream online, start time

On Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes will make his major-league debut in opposition to the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates introduced Skenes’ promotion Wednesday, whereas lined him as much as take a big-league mound for the primary time this weekend. Skenes’ call-up comes after a dominant run in Triple-A this season. The No. 1 general decide final yr out of LSU, Skenes boasts a triple-digit fastball, and in 34 minor-league innings unfold throughout 12 begins, he is pitched to a 1.85 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Coming into the 2024 season, CBS Sports activities ranked Skenes as the highest pitching prospect and No. 10 general prospect in all of baseball. This is a part of R.J. Anderson’s February write-up on Skenes:

“Skenes went No. 1 in July’s draft on the premise of his energy arsenal and his proximity to the majors. His fastball clocked in round 98 mph throughout a late-season look within the Florida State League, and his slider has confirmed to be an efficient chase providing. Seems he did not strike out practically 48% of the batters he confronted throughout SEC play accidentally. Even so, Skenes was extra polarizing in scouting circles than the above data signifies. His fastball’s form has “lifeless zone” properties, a flowery manner of claiming it is simpler to trace due to the same quantity of vertical and horizontal motion.”

It is truthful to say this can be essentially the most anticipated big-league debut by a pitcher since Stephen Strasburg in 2010, or maybe Gerrit Cole’s debut for these exact same Pirates in 2013. As such, Skenes’ first MLB begin is appointment viewing, and this is how one can tune in.

Cubs vs. Pirates

Date: Saturday, Could 10 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

Reside stream: fuboTV (strive without cost), MLB.TV | TV: MLB Community, SportsNet-PIT, Marquee Sports activities Community

Possible pitchers: RHP Justin Steele (0-0, 0.96 ERA) vs. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, — ERA)

Whereas Skenes is, after all, the headliner on this one, Saturday’s sport additionally events Steele’s second begin since getting back from the injured checklist. The Cubs’ ace missed nearly a month and a half with a hamstring damage.

As for Skenes, he topped out at 75 pitches this season, so it will doubtlessly be a shorter outing for him. Earlier this season, Skenes’ new teammate Jared Jones grew to become the primary Pirates pitcher to strike out 10 or extra batters in his debut since Tim Wakefield in 1992.