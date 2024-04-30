Nuggets vs. Lakers: 3 keys to ending the series in Game 5 | Denver Nuggets

By 4 video games, Denver’s first-round collection is following the identical script as final season.

Listed here are three keys for the Nuggets to complete off the Lakers in 5 video games, simply as they did to the Timberwolves a 12 months in the past:

Take again the glass

Within the first three wins, Denver completed with seven or extra rebounds than the Lakers. That flipped in Recreation 4, as Los Angeles grabbed 46 rebounds to Denver’s 40. The Nuggets’ 9 offensive rebounds was really yet one more than the Lakers’ complete, however Los Angeles turned its into 14 second-chance factors. Denver managed simply 5. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 23 rebounds, virtually equaling Denver’s high two rebounders – Nikola Jokic (14) and Michael Porter Jr. (11) – on his personal. If Denver can do a greater job of limiting the Lakers to 1 shot per possession, they’ll save themselves a return journey to Los Angeles.

Bench bounces again

Position gamers sometimes play higher at residence, and that’s been the case by 4 video games. The Nuggets had extra bench factors than the Lakers in Video games 1 and a couple of. When the collection shifted to Los Angeles, so did the bench manufacturing. After proudly owning a 19-12 benefit in bench factors Thursday, the Lakers had a 13-5 edge Saturday. Justin Vacation was Denver’s solely reserve to hit a discipline aim in Recreation 4, whereas Peyton Watson capped the bench scoring with a few free throws. Lakers ahead Taurean Prince has been the best bench participant within the collection, scoring six or extra factors in each sport. No member of Denver’ second unit can say the identical. A lift from Christian Braun, Watson, Reggie Jackson or Vacation could be greater than welcome on Monday.

Cut back Russell or Reaves

The Nuggets have held both D’Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves below 15 factors in every of the primary three video games of the collection. Saturday, they each scored 21 factors with relative effectivity. Davis and LeBron James have mixed for 55 or extra factors in all the first 4 video games with every participant scoring a minimum of 25 in each sport. As good as it could be to sluggish them down, Denver could be higher served ensuring there’s not a 3rd or fourth scorer to fret about. Davis and James are all-time skills, they usually’re taking part in prefer it this collection. Retaining both Russell or Reaves in examine forces the Lakers’ stars to hold much more of a load.