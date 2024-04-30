Soccer | April 27, 2024

LOS ANGELES – USC large receiver Brenden Rice was chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers because the fifth choose of the seventh spherical (225th general) of the 2024 NFL Draft.



Rice is USC’s 528 all-time NFL draftee. USC is second behind Notre Dame’s 532 for many NFL Draft picks all-time.



Rice is the 20th Trojan large receiver drafted since 2000.

He’s the primary Trojan picked by the Los Angeles Chargers since DL Tuli Tuipulotu was chosen within the second spherical with the No. 54 general choose in 2023.



As a senior in 2023, Rice had a breakout season recording 45 receptions for 791 yards (17.6 avg.) with a team-leading 12 TDs whereas taking part in in 12 video games with 11 begins. He earned placement on the All-Pac-12 Second Crew and completed the common season ranked No. 7 within the nation in receiving TDs.



In his first season with the Trojans as a junior in 2022, he competed in all 14 video games with 12 begins. He recorded 39 catches (fourth on the crew) for 611 yards (15.7 avg) with in 4 TDs. Rice additionally recorded 3 kick returns for 49 yards (16.3 avg) with a protracted of 18 yards.



He was one of many Pac-12’s prime wideouts and kick returners as a sophomore in 2021 at Colorado. General whereas beginning all 11 video games that he performed in 2021, he had 21 receptions for 299 yards (14.2 avg), each second on the crew, with 3 TDs, together with 17 kickoff returns for 469 yards (27.6 avg), each crew highs, and 6 carries for 54 yards (9.0 avg). He ranked 14th nationally in kickoff returns (27.6 avg, third in Pac-12).



As a first-year freshman in 2020 whereas showing in all 6 video games with 1 begin, he had 6 receptions for 120 yards (20.0 avg) with 2 TDs, 2 kickoff returns for 37 yards (18.5 avg) and an 81-yard punt return for a TD. He gained Colorado’s Lee Willard Award on offense because the crew’s prime freshman. He additionally made the 2020 Nationwide Soccer Basis Educational All-Colorado first crew.



On Thursday (April 25), USC Heisman Trophy successful quarterback Caleb Williams was chosen No. 1 general by the Chicago Bears within the first spherical. With Williams’ No. 1 general choice, USC now holds the document for many gamers (6) chosen as the highest choose of the NFL Draft.