News
USC’s Brenden Rice Selected by Los Angeles Chargers in Seventh Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Soccer | April 27, 2024
LOS ANGELES – USC large receiver Brenden Rice was chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers because the fifth choose of the seventh spherical (225th general) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rice is USC’s 528 all-time NFL draftee. USC is second behind Notre Dame’s 532 for many NFL Draft picks all-time.
Rice is the 20th Trojan large receiver drafted since 2000.
He’s the primary Trojan picked by the Los Angeles Chargers since DL Tuli Tuipulotu was chosen within the second spherical with the No. 54 general choose in 2023.
As a senior in 2023, Rice had a breakout season recording 45 receptions for 791 yards (17.6 avg.) with a team-leading 12 TDs whereas taking part in in 12 video games with 11 begins. He earned placement on the All-Pac-12 Second Crew and completed the common season ranked No. 7 within the nation in receiving TDs.
In his first season with the Trojans as a junior in 2022, he competed in all 14 video games with 12 begins. He recorded 39 catches (fourth on the crew) for 611 yards (15.7 avg) with in 4 TDs. Rice additionally recorded 3 kick returns for 49 yards (16.3 avg) with a protracted of 18 yards.
He was one of many Pac-12’s prime wideouts and kick returners as a sophomore in 2021 at Colorado. General whereas beginning all 11 video games that he performed in 2021, he had 21 receptions for 299 yards (14.2 avg), each second on the crew, with 3 TDs, together with 17 kickoff returns for 469 yards (27.6 avg), each crew highs, and 6 carries for 54 yards (9.0 avg). He ranked 14th nationally in kickoff returns (27.6 avg, third in Pac-12).
As a first-year freshman in 2020 whereas showing in all 6 video games with 1 begin, he had 6 receptions for 120 yards (20.0 avg) with 2 TDs, 2 kickoff returns for 37 yards (18.5 avg) and an 81-yard punt return for a TD. He gained Colorado’s Lee Willard Award on offense because the crew’s prime freshman. He additionally made the 2020 Nationwide Soccer Basis Educational All-Colorado first crew.
On Thursday (April 25), USC Heisman Trophy successful quarterback Caleb Williams was chosen No. 1 general by the Chicago Bears within the first spherical. With Williams’ No. 1 general choice, USC now holds the document for many gamers (6) chosen as the highest choose of the NFL Draft.
On Friday (April 27), USC First Crew All-American security Calen Bullock was chosen by the Houston Texans because the 14th choose of the third spherical (78th general) and operating again MarShawn Lloyd was chosen by the Inexperienced Bay Packers because the 25thchoose of the third spherical (88th general).
Earlier immediately, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers because the 39thchoose of the sixth spherical (215th general).
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News3 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News4 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News4 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News4 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News4 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55
-
News4 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News4 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation