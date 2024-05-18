Video appears to show Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 hotel incident

Surveillance video obtained by CNN seems to point out music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie in a 2016 resort assault she detailed in a since-settled lawsuit that alleged the rapper bodily and sexually abused her for years.

CNN reported that the video was from an incident in March 2016. It captures a number of angles.

Cassie, 37, whose title is Casandra Ventura, alleged in a federal lawsuit in November that Combs raped and bodily abused her, together with punching, beating, kicking and stomping her over the course of their relationship. The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed.

Representatives for Combs, 54, didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark Friday. He has beforehand denied the allegations, calling them sickening. Shortly after the settlement with Cassie, an legal professional for Combs mentioned the settlement was “under no circumstances an admission of wrongdoing.”

Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs on the Met Gala in New York Metropolis, on Could 7, 2018. John Shearer / Getty Pictures file

Within the go well with, Cassie alleged Combs lured her into the connection from the time they started working collectively whereas she was a rising artist at Combs’ label. She mentioned within the go well with that the abuse lasted greater than a decade and accused Combs of controlling all elements of her life.

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, Combs has been accused in a sequence of lawsuits from others of sexual and bodily abuse, gang rape and “critical criminal activity.”

He’s a topic of a federal felony investigation and brokers searched his properties this spring.

Combs has denied all of the allegations and has vowed to clear his title.

In line with CNN, the video, captured in a resort hallway, exhibits Combs in a towel with no shirt on. He walks up behind a lady close to an elevator after which grabs her and throws her to the bottom. The person recognized by CNN as Combs then seems to kick her twice. He then begins dragging the lady by her hooded sweatshirt whereas she is on the bottom.

The girl, in keeping with the video, picks up a telephone whereas Combs is out of the view of the digital camera. Combs then enters the video body and seems to shove the lady, who’s not within the view of the digital camera.

Moments later, Combs, sitting in a chair, seems to choose up an object and throw it. The video footage doesn’t have audio.

NBC Information has not independently verified the video.

“The gut-wrenching video has solely additional confirmed the disturbing and predatory conduct of Mr. Combs,” Douglas Wigdor, an legal professional for Cassie, mentioned Friday. “Phrases can not categorical the braveness and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has proven in coming ahead to deliver this to mild.”

In her go well with, Cassie detailed an alleged assault that she mentioned occurred at a Los Angeles resort in 2016 by which she suffered a “black eye” after Combs turned drunk and punched her within the face.

She mentioned that Combs then fell asleep however continued to be bodily violent when he awoke and Cassie tried to depart the resort room, the lawsuit said.

“He adopted her into the hallway of the resort whereas yelling at her. He grabbed at her, after which took glass vases within the hallway and threw them at her, inflicting glass to crash round them as she ran to the elevator to flee,” the go well with said.

She left the resort however returned with plans of “apologizing for operating away from her abuser,” the lawsuit mentioned.

Resort workers urged her to get again right into a cab and go to her condominium, “suggesting that that they had seen the safety footage exhibiting Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her within the resort hallway,” in keeping with the go well with.

In her go well with, Cassie alleged that Combs paid the resort $50,000 to acquire footage of the hallway incident.

On Friday, IHG Accommodations & Resorts mentioned that the resort within the alleged incident is not underneath IHG administration.

“IHG didn’t produce this footage, didn’t obtain cash for this footage, and doesn’t have entry to it,” it mentioned in an announcement.

A supply acquainted with the felony investigation involving Combs advised NBC in March that three ladies and a person had been interviewed by federal officers in Manhattan in relation to allegations of intercourse trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of unlawful narcotics and firearms.

Since final fall, the rapper has been hit with 5 lawsuits in New York accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and interesting in different felony exercise.

He has settled the go well with with Cassie, however the different fits are pending.

Legal professionals for Combs have filed paperwork in courtroom in search of to dismiss a Jane Doe lawsuit and partially dismiss one other lady’s go well with.

In March, federal brokers searched the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami. Three sources acquainted with the matter advised NBC Information that firearms have been discovered at his residences, however no further particulars have been offered.

Dyer, one in every of Combs’ attorneys, issued an announcement following the raids and mentioned that Combs “was by no means detained however spoke to and cooperated with authorities.” He described the raid as an ambush, saying there’s been a rush to judgment primarily based on “meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There was no discovering of felony or civil legal responsibility with any of those allegations,” Dyer mentioned. “Mr. Combs is harmless and can proceed to combat each single day to clear his title.”

On Thursday, a person who was arrested on drug fees whereas federal brokers carried out the searches of Combs’ properties agreed to a plea deal.

Brendan Paul was with Combs as federal brokers searched the rapper’s aircraft and was arrested on the Miami-Opa Locka Govt Airport on fees of possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana sweet in March, in keeping with a police report.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s supply to allow his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case towards him shall be dismissed in its entirety,” his legal professional, Brian Bieber, mentioned Thursday.