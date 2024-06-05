NVDA: NEK Energy Network Mtg + VT Walk/Bike Summit in StJ + Municipal Vulnerability Resources + More

Regional Planning &

Financial Growth

within the Northeast Kingdom

ENERGY UPDATE June 2024

Vermont Stroll/Bike Summit 2024

June 20, 8:30am-4:30 pm – St. Johnsbury

The Vermont Stroll/Bike Summit is a wonderful alternative to attach with group members, employers, planners and researchers from all through the state for in-depth sharing on present efforts, new concepts, and networking to advance extra livable communities.

This yr’s Summit will embody interactive demo workshops, peer exchanges, a highly-acclaimed keynote (Mirna Valerio – The Mirnavator!), and quite a lot of dynamic displays and matters together with advocacy and schooling, protected and wholesome communities, financial growth, and the constructed atmosphere.

NEK Vitality Community Assembly

June 4, 12-1:30pm (on-line)

Be part of Vitality Committees and companions from across the Northeast Kingdom for the following on-line gathering. All are welcome. Come to fulfill different energized of us from throughout the NEK, ask questions, and share greatest practices. Questions? Please e mail Allie Webster.

From the VT Local weather Council’s 2024 Report back to the Common Meeting:

For a lot of shoppers, adopting clear warmth measures will lead to financial savings, however incentives, significantly for low- and moderate-income (LMI) households, are essential for these households to undertake such measures and understand the ensuing financial savings.

If LMI households don’t obtain adequate incentive assist, it will likely be tough to fulfill the GWSA [VT’s Global Warming Solutions Act] necessities.

Residential electrification can save American households $96 billion by way of decreased vitality prices if lower-income households electrify alongside higher-income ones, in response to a ACEEE report.

If policymakers don’t spend money on serving to low- and moderate-income (LMI) households electrify and they’re left behind within the vitality transition, these households may face elevated prices, the examine finds.

Learn the press launch.

House Vitality Rebate Program – $58M for Vermont

June 4, 6-7:30pm (on-line)

The Vermont Division of Public Service is holding a digital public assembly to debate its upcoming utility to the Division of Vitality below the House Vitality Rebate program. This assembly will present an summary of the Division’s conceptual proposals for deploying $58 million in federal funding Vermont expects to obtain and solicit enter on program design. The $8.8 billion House Vitality Rebate program was licensed below the Inflation Discount Act and is being administered by the Division of Vitality.

Your participation and suggestions are inspired to tell how these funds can greatest serve Vermonters by supporting weatherization and electrification initiatives. This may also be a chance to ask the Division questions concerning the House Vitality Rebate program. Questions? Please contact Ian Lund ([email protected])

or Melissa Bailey ([email protected]) straight.

Get a New Warmth Pump Water Heater for FREE!

June 6, 6-7:30pm

An previous sizzling water heater is usually a drain in your month-to-month vitality invoice. Now income-eligible households can swap to a brand new warmth pump water heater and stand up to 100% of prices lined (as much as $5,000). Don’t miss this chance to lock in massive financial savings in your residence.

Clear Warmth Commonplace – PUC Suggestions Request

June 6, 6-7:30pm

The Clear Warmth Commonplace will affect what you pay to warmth your house or enterprise. Vermont Partnership for Equity & Variety is working with the Vermont Public Utility Fee (PUC) to satisfy their obligation below Act 18 of 2023 to create a Clear Warmth Commonplace rule to current to the Vermont Common Meeting. An anticipated final result of their work will probably be new alternatives so that you can save in your heating prices and cut back greenhouse gasoline emissions. Your ideas will inform the PUC as they create the brand new Clear Warmth Commonplace. This potential Commonplace will function a crucial element of Vermont’s effort to fight local weather change and meet the World Warming Answer Act’s targets.

Photo voltaic for All Vermont!

Over $62 million awarded

The Vermont Division of Public Service (PSD) is happy to announce an award of $62.45 million for Photo voltaic for All Vermont (SAV), which is able to permit low-income Vermonters to entry the advantages of solar energy. This award is a part of the historic $7 billion Photo voltaic For All Competitors (SFA), which was created below President Biden’s Inflation Discount Act (IRA) to decrease vitality prices for households, create jobs, advance environmental justice and sort out the local weather disaster. Photo voltaic For All Vermont will permit qualifying low-income households to profit from clear distributed vitality. This system intends to supply three distinct choices to Vermonters:

Residential photo voltaic installations for householders

Alternatives for membership in a group photo voltaic undertaking

Advantages for residents of inexpensive housing

VT Local weather Motion Plan Replace: Kick-off Occasions

June 18 & 20 (on-line)

Please present suggestions at one among these occasions!

The Vermont Local weather Council and its Subcommittees wish to hear from you about your priorities for the Local weather Motion Plan’s replace, due July 1, 2025.

Vermont’s Preliminary Local weather Motion Plan was adopted in 2021 and is because of be up to date in 2025. The Vermont Local weather Council and its Subcommittees wish to hear from Vermonters about their priorities for the revised Plan. Be part of the Council for a digital dialogue to study concerning the Plan, voice your priorities for its revision, and connect with future engagement alternatives for local weather motion in Vermont.

Closed captioning will probably be supplied. Please contact Sophi Veltrop with accessibility requests, together with language interpretation, at [email protected] or (802) 522-9555.

VT Municipal Vulnerability Indicator (MVI) Device

A brand new on-line device that helps cities throughout Vermont perceive their vulnerabilities to local weather change is now accessible!

Discover the MVI device.

Ship inquiries to NVDA.

Legislative Roundup 2024

June 28, 10-11:30am (on-line)

This VCLN workshop will deliver collectively voices from the State, legislature, and advocacy teams to share key highlights from the 2024 session and the way your group can connect with potential alternatives that will emerge within the yr forward.

