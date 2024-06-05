‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2 Trailer: Tensions Arise for Polin

Consideration, esteemed members of the ‘Ton: The official trailer for Bridgerton season three, half two is right here, and it picks up mere seconds after the ultimate moments of half one. (Spoilers forward!)

“Dearest light reader, final evening, an announcement got here with nice velocity,” the Julie Andrews-voiced Woman Whistledown opens the trailer, as photographs play of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) saying the information of their engagement to the Bridgertons.

Over the course of the two-minute take a look at the upcoming episodes, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) struggles with the information that her brother and former greatest pal are engaged, contemplating she is aware of Pen’s huge Whistledown secret and Colin doesn’t. She even goes so far as to threaten to inform Colin the reality if Penelope refuses to take action herself.

“Till he is aware of the actual you, he can’t probably love you,” Eloise tells Penelope, because the notorious gossip columnist insists, “Colin can’t uncover my secret. Whistledown is energy.”

From the trailer, it looks as if the longer Pen retains her secret, the extra it comes between her and Colin within the days main as much as their wedding ceremony.

“Your obligation is to cater to Mr. Bridgerton’s goals,” Polly Walker’s Portia Featherington tells her daughter. “What about my goals?” Pen asks in response. “Women do not need goals. They’ve husbands.”

Bridgerton season three, half two, begins instantly after half one, which noticed Colin assist Pen along with her confidence on the wedding mart, resulting in her courtship by Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and eventual engagement to the third Bridgerton brother.

Elsewhere within the season, Eloise befriended Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), John Stirling (Victor Alli) piqued Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) curiosity and Benedict (Luke Thompson) discovered somebody he might wish to spend some extra time with.

Beneath, see new images for Bridgerton season three, half two, which premieres on Netflix on June 13.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode six of Bridgerton season three. Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Ruth Gemmell as Woman Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 5 of Bridgerton season three. Liam Daniel/Netflix

From left: Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode seven of Bridgerton season three. Liam Daniel/Netflix