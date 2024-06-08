Connect with us

News

NY Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers photos from Yankee Stadium

Published

16 mins ago

on

By

Jun 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches from the bench during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Jun 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees proper fielder Juan Soto (22) watches from the bench through the third inning in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Obligatory Credit score: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports activities

Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports activities

Jun 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees proper fielder Aaron Choose (99) follows by means of on a double in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers through the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Obligatory Credit score: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports activities

Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports activities

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending