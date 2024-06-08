News
Dodgers-Yankees series preview June 2024
NEW YORK — First place vs. first place. Rival vs. rival.
The Yankees-Dodgers sequence at Yankee Stadium this weekend has already begun with a traditional, and there’ll certainly be extra memorable moments earlier than it’s all mentioned and carried out. It is considered one of baseball’s most historic rivalries. There are MVP candidates on either side. And each groups are powerhouses in 2024.
In Sport 1 of the sequence, a pitcher’s duel broke out amidst two of essentially the most highly effective lineups within the sport. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed seven scoreless innings, yielding simply two hits whereas strolling two and putting out seven. Cody Poteet began for the Yankees and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings earlier than giving approach to the bullpen, which continued to close down the Dodgers’ vaunted lineup for one more 5 1/3 frames.
Lastly, within the prime of the eleventh, Teoscar Hernández broke the stalemate with a two-run double that proved to be the distinction in a 2-1 Dodgers win.
Even with the loss, the Bronx Bombers personal the perfect report within the American League at 45-20. They’re led by their captain, Aaron Choose, whose 21 house runs are essentially the most in MLB, and whose 1.091 OPS is the perfect in MLB. Juan Soto — who was out of the beginning lineup on Friday with left forearm irritation — is second within the AL with a .318 batting common and second within the Majors with a .424 on-base proportion.
The Dodgers, in the meantime, are in first place within the Nationwide League West as soon as once more at 40-25. They’re the reigning division champions, and they’re searching for their eleventh NL West title within the final 12 seasons. They’ve a trio of MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, who’s batting .312 with 15 house runs and a .955 OPS, Mookie Betts, who’s batting .312 with 10 homers and a .924 OPS, and Freddie Freeman, who’s batting .291 with eight homers and an .880 OPS.
When the Yankees and Dodgers clashed final season at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees took two of the three video games. Till Friday night time, the 2 groups hadn’t confronted off at Yankee Stadium since 2016; the Dodgers took two of three in that sequence. Since they first met in regular-season Interleague play in 2004, the sequence is even at 10-10.
After all, there are additionally the 11 World Collection conferences between the longtime rivals, of which the Yankees have received eight. Will this sequence in New York be a preview of No. 12 in 2024?
Listed below are the matchups for each sport of Dodgers-Yankees this weekend, plus methods to watch.
Saturday — 7:35 p.m. ET on FOX
Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (6-2, 2.90 ERA, 47 Ok)
Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (3-4, 3.46 ERA, 74 Ok)
Stone is having a breakout season in his first full 12 months within the Los Angeles rotation. The 25-year-old has allowed one run or fewer in six of his final seven begins, and he’s coming off back-to-back scoreless outings towards the Mets and Rockies.
Nasty Nestor loves pitching in entrance of the house crowd at Yankee Stadium. Cortes is 3-1 with a 1.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts in six begins within the Bronx this season, in comparison with 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 34 strikeouts in seven begins on the highway.
Sunday — 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN
Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 2.93 ERA, 104 Ok)
Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (8-1, 1.82 ERA, 85 Ok)
The sequence finale is a marquee pitching matchup: considered one of baseball’s most dominant strikeout artists vs. a breakout Cy Younger candidate.
Glasnow leads MLB with 104 strikeouts in his debut season with the Dodgers. He is the one pitcher within the Majors who’s already over the century mark in Ok’s.
Gil stepped in with ace Gerrit Cole injured and has led the best way within the Yankees rotation. The electrical 26-year-old is even within the Triple Crown combine — Gil leads the AL in ERA, is tied for second in wins with teammate Carlos Rodón and ranks fifth in strikeouts.
Friday — Dodgers 2, Yankees 1 (11 innings)
Yamamoto was good over seven scoreless innings, however the Yankees, between Poteet’s begin and a stellar effort by the bullpen, matched the Dodgers on the scoreboard with zeroes till the fateful eleventh inning. That’s when Hernández got here by means of with a two-run double to left-center discipline off Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton.
The Yanks bought one again due to an RBI single from Aaron Choose within the backside of the eleventh, however Yohan Ramírez struck out Giancarlo Stanton and bought Anthony Rizzo to pop-out in foul territory to finish a thriller of a Sport 1.
