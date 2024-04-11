O.J. Simpson, infamous football star aquitted of murder, dies : NPR

toggle caption Isaac Brekken/Getty Pictures

The soccer nice Orenthal James Simpson, often called O.J., has died. Simpson was 76 and had been battling most cancers. In a post on X, his household stated Simpson died on Wednesday, surrounded by his youngsters and grandchildren.

Simpson was a cultural icon who starred each on the soccer subject and in motion pictures and commercials.

In 1994, he made headlines for one more purpose when he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her good friend Ronald Goldman. In 1995, jurors decided he was not responsible within the stabbing deaths. The trial was televised nationally and captivated the nation. Nobody else was ever charged.

O.J. Simpson first discovered fame on the soccer subject. He performed on the College of Southern California within the late Sixties. The highly effective tailback danced, dashed and dazzled on the sphere, propelling the Trojans to a nationwide championship in 1967. He received the Heisman trophy, as faculty soccer’s greatest participant, in 1968.

After graduating from USC, he performed 11 seasons within the NFL principally with the Buffalo Payments. Generally known as “The Juice,” he collected 4 dashing titles, performed in 5 Professional Bowls and, in 1973, turned the primary operating again to interrupt the two,000-yard dashing mark.

Throughout and after his professional profession, he starred in TV commercials, principally notably as a pitchman for Hertz as he rushed by airports for the rental automotive firm. He additionally later appeared in a number of motion pictures as producers seized on his fame and likeability.

In 1994, the our bodies of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her good friend, Ronald Goldman, have been discovered stabbed outdoors her house in Los Angeles. Not lengthy after, Simpson was arrested and his subsequent “low velocity” white Bronco automotive chase on L.A. freeways was televised nationwide. In 1995, a legal jury decided he was not responsible of committing the killings.



Dubbed the “trial of the century,” the decision reverberated throughout the U.S. with debates about police misconduct, race, superstar and home abuse.

Two years later, a special civil jury decided he was liable within the deaths and ordered him to pay $33 million to the households.

That wasn’t his final tangle with authorized hassle. In 2007, he led a gaggle of males to a Las Vegas lodge room to confront some sports activities memorabilia sellers. A number of individuals introduced weapons with them, and Simpson was later convicted of armed theft. He served virtually a decade in a Nevada jail and was launched on parole in 2017.

The general public’s fascination with O.J. Simpson by no means waned. He was the topic of quite a few documentaries in regards to the killings and his life.