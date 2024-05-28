News
Official Lineups: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Femenino; Liga F
Liga F is slowly however certainly coming to an finish. Las Blancas travelled to Donostia for the encounter in opposition to Actual Sociedad. Right here’s how Alberto Toril lined up his staff for the twenty eighth matchday of Liga F.
Chavas takes the purpose whereas Misa will get some relaxation, Rocío and Ivana make up the CB duo they usually’re accompanied with Svava and Oihane on the fullback positions. Within the midfield, Teresa and Toletti are accompanied by Møller who will probably be enjoying as a #10 behind Signe Bruun who’s main the assault. Alongside Bruun, Linda and Athenea occupy the wings.
The kick-off is at 16:30 CEST, broadcast by DAZN.
REAL MADRID XI: Chavas; Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Bruun, Oihane, Møller, Linda C., Athenea, Svava
Substitutes: Misa; Okay. Robles, Olga, M. Oroz, Kathellen, Raso, Feller, Freja Siri, Olaya, María Valle
Anticipated formation: 4-2-3-1
REAL SOCIEDAD XI: Lete; Apari, I. Arnaiz, Etxezarreta, Andreia, Franssi, N. Eizagirre, Cecilia, Izarne, Jensen, Viles
Substitutes: O, Santana, Amaiur, Jacqueline, Mirari, Lorena, Emma, Bernabé, E. Guridi
Anticipated formation: 4-3-3
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News3 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Oklahoma tornado outbreak: At least 4 killed as threat of severe storms continues from Missouri to Texas
-
News4 weeks ago
Suns playoff flop has Pistons fans dreaming
-
News3 weeks ago
Steve Albini: 1962–2024
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The Idea Of You’ Ending Explained—How It’s Different From The Book
-
News4 weeks ago
Man United vs. Burnley Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere