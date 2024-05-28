Official Lineups: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Femenino; Liga F

Liga F is slowly however certainly coming to an finish. Las Blancas travelled to Donostia for the encounter in opposition to Actual Sociedad. Right here’s how Alberto Toril lined up his staff for the twenty eighth matchday of Liga F.

Chavas takes the purpose whereas Misa will get some relaxation, Rocío and Ivana make up the CB duo they usually’re accompanied with Svava and Oihane on the fullback positions. Within the midfield, Teresa and Toletti are accompanied by Møller who will probably be enjoying as a #10 behind Signe Bruun who’s main the assault. Alongside Bruun, Linda and Athenea occupy the wings.

The kick-off is at 16:30 CEST, broadcast by DAZN.

REAL MADRID XI: Chavas; Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Bruun, Oihane, Møller, Linda C., Athenea, Svava

Substitutes: Misa; Okay. Robles, Olga, M. Oroz, Kathellen, Raso, Feller, Freja Siri, Olaya, María Valle

Anticipated formation: 4-2-3-1

REAL SOCIEDAD XI: Lete; Apari, I. Arnaiz, Etxezarreta, Andreia, Franssi, N. Eizagirre, Cecilia, Izarne, Jensen, Viles

Substitutes: O, Santana, Amaiur, Jacqueline, Mirari, Lorena, Emma, Bernabé, E. Guridi

Anticipated formation: 4-3-3