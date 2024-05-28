Real Madrid win in San Sebastian

An away win for Actual Madrid, beating Actual Sociedad in matchday 28 of the league season. Bruun and Athenea struck within the first half to offer our group their twenty second win of the season, their twelfth on the street, the place they’re on an amazing run of kind.

Toril’s group have been fast out of the blocks and it did not take lengthy for them to go forward. Within the eighth minute, after an amazing play by Linda Caicedo noticed the Columbian’s shot cleared off the road by the house keeper, however the rebound discovered its manner again to Bruun to make it 0-1. Actual Madrid have been dominating and, within the thirtieth minute, they made essentially the most of one other nice probability to increase their lead. Athenea bumped into the realm, went to floor, however obtained up and mixed with Møller, who arrange the Cantabrigian to fit house the second with a shot into the highest nook. Cecilia pulled one again quickly after with a free-kick (36′).

Within the second half our group’s attacking aptitude stood out as soon as once more, creating a number of possibilities to extend the lead. Linda Caicedo was particularly spectacular, taking part in a key position, bringing tempo and motion to the attacking play. The Colombian tried her luck with two pictures that went simply vast (57‘ and 59’). Because the minutes ticked by, the match opened up and the house aspect additionally had possibilities, however the Madridistas prevailed. Toril’s aspect return to motion after the worldwide break on the Alfredo Di Stéfano in opposition to Athletic Membership (Sunday, 9 June, 8:30pm).

MATCH INFO

1-Actual Sociedad: Lete, Viles, Etxezarreta, Apari, Izarne, I. Arnaiz (Lorena Navarro, 70’), N. Eizagire (Jacqueline, 62’), Andreia, Jensen (Amaiur, 62’), Franssi (Gabilondo, 84’) and Cecilia (Bernabé, 70’).

2-Actual Madrid: Chavas, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti (Olaya, 84’), Bruun (Feller, 65’), Oihane, Møller (M. Oroz, 45’), Linda C., Athenea (Raso, 65’) and Svava.

Targets:

0-1 (min 8): Bruun.

0-2 (min 30): Athena.

1-2 (min 36): Cecilia.