O’Melveny Advises Relocity on Investment from Crest Rock Partners

SILICON VALLEY—April 9, 2024—O’Melveny suggested Relocity, a number one relocation software program and tech-enabled providers supplier, on its strategic progress funding from Crest Rock Companions, a Denver-based non-public fairness agency investing in software program, expertise, providers, and manufacturing companies.

The transaction was introduced on April 8.

The O’Melveny workforce advising Relocity was led by Silicon Valley M&A associate David Makarechian, head of the agency’s Rising Applied sciences Group, companions Robert Fisher and Ashwin Gokhale, counsel Christian Coyne, and associates Amit Itai and Christina Meng.

About O’Melveny

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 – Relocity (“Relocity” or the “Firm”), a number one relocation software program and tech-enabled providers supplier, immediately introduced a strategic progress funding from Crest Rock Companions (“Crest Rock”), a Denver-based non-public fairness agency investing in software program, expertise, providers, and manufacturing companies. Crest Rock’s funding marks a pivotal step ahead in Relocity’s progress trajectory. Relocity’s founder and govt workforce invested alongside Crest Rock and can proceed to advance the Firm’s mission of reimagining the worldwide mobility expertise.

With this funding, Relocity will speed up product improvement on its progressive answer portfolio to enhance and streamline the worker relocation course of globally, leveraging Crest Rock’s experience and operational assets. The Firm intends to increase its geographic attain whereas persevering with to evolve its modern platform with further options, integrations, analytics, and AI-driven capabilities to scale its digital transformation options for the worldwide mobility trade. Relocity’s sturdy associate community of relocation administration corporations (“RMC”) and expertise companions will proceed to work in tandem to enhance the company relocation expertise for cell workers globally.

Based in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Relocity supplies relocation software program options and tech-enabled vacation spot providers to enhance the cell worker expertise. Relocity’s workforce mobility platform and app-based options redefine how transferees handle their strikes, whereas additionally offering useful information and insights to company mobility leaders and their RMC companions. Via its sturdy portfolio of transferee-centric relocation options, Relocity helps and streamlines all sorts of company relocations and mobility methods – from absolutely managed strikes to lump sum strikes. Relocity’s technical experience and customized transfer experiences have created a loyal following of company shoppers and RMC companions that proceed to increase over time.

Relocity focuses on connecting cell expertise to new communities via customized experiences pushed by intuitive cell expertise, native consultants, and versatile service choices. Via Relocity Concierge, the Firm’s tailor-made, white-glove providers enabled with best-in-class expertise, Relocity is a number one world vacation spot providers supplier in 40+ markets for Fortune 500 corporations. Relocity Information, a next-gen expertise answer that enhances Responsibility of Look after interns and lump sum transferees, presents AI-backed, customized relocation experiences through a self-guided native cell app, that includes digital neighborhood excursions, interactive maps, and entry to Relocity’s market with provider reductions. The Firm’s newest answer, Relocity One, the trade’s first mobility tremendous app, allows workers, company mobility leaders, and RMC companions to streamline world mobility applications and provider networks in a single customizable platform. Along with offering a single supply of reality for cell workers, Relocity One unlocks productiveness and price financial savings for each company shoppers and their RMC companions.

“We’re thrilled to associate with Crest Rock Companions as we embark on this thrilling part of progress,” stated Klaus Siegmann, founder & CEO at Relocity. “Crest Rock’s funding not solely validates our imaginative and prescient and technique but additionally empowers us to execute on our formidable objectives and solidify our place as a frontrunner within the world mobility trade for cell worker experiences. As company mobility applications proceed to evolve on this new working paradigm, we’ve by no means been extra excited to be supporting and enabling our company and RMC companions via this trade evolution.”

Crest Rock’s funding in Relocity underscores Crest Rock’s dedication to partnering with high-potential corporations and fueling their growth and success. “Relocity’s main mobility platform, mixed with its relentless dedication to its prospects, has allowed the Firm to ship distinctive software program and providers to company transferees around the globe” commented Jeff Carnes, co-founder and Accomplice at Crest Rock. “Within the midst of a transformative part within the relocation trade, no different firm supplies the extent of professionalism and progressive options to its prospects and RMC companions that Relocity does. We’re excited to associate with Klaus and the broader workforce at Relocity to help their mission of constructing the way forward for world mobility.”

