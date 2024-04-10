Bucks withstand Antetokounmpo’s injury to beat Celtics 104-91

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports activities Author

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo left late within the third quarter with a calf harm, however the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Boston Celtics 104-91 on Tuesday evening in a recreation that featured an NBA record-low complete of two free-throw makes an attempt.

Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid as Patrick Beverley had 20 factors and 10 rebounds after the Bucks shook up their lineup by having the veteran guard begin forward of Malik Beasley, who got here off the bench for the primary time all season.

Antetokounmpo was heading up the court docket late within the third quarter after a Celtics basket when he grabbed his left calf and took a seat. The 2-time MVP was helped off the ground, and cameras confirmed him heading to the locker room beneath his personal energy.

The Bucks stated Antetokounmpo had a left soleus pressure. The soleus is a muscle within the calf.

Antetokounmpo had 15 factors, eight rebounds and 7 assists, and he additionally tried the sport’s solely free throws. He went 1 of two from the road within the first quarter.

The Celtics turned the primary staff in NBA historical past to go a complete recreation with out trying a free throw. The earlier file for fewest mixed makes an attempt in a recreation was 11.

Milwaukee withstood Antetokounmpo’s harm because of a blazing begin that enabled the Bucks to take a 24-point lead within the first half.

Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis scored 15 factors apiece, and Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton added 12 apiece. Portis additionally had 10 rebounds.

The Celtics, who have already got clinched the NBA’s greatest regular-season file and No. 1 total playoff seed, have been taking part in with out Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Horford was unavailable as a result of a sprained left large toe, and the Celtics are managing Porzingis’ workload after he missed 5 video games final month with a sprained proper hamstring.

Jayson Tatum scored 22 factors to steer the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 14 factors and 10 rebounds, and Jrue Vacation had 12 factors.

Lopez went 4 of 5 on 3-point makes an attempt within the opening six minutes to set the tone for a primary quarter wherein the Bucks shot 14 of 18 total and eight of 10 from 3-point vary. The Bucks prolonged their result in 47-23 on Portis’ dunk with 8:02 left within the second quarter.

The Bucks led 63-43 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo’s harm occurred throughout a 14-4 Celtics run that closed the third quarter and helped Boston lower Milwaukee’s result in 78-67. The Bucks responded by scoring the primary seven factors of the fourth quarter, together with 5 straight from Khris Middleton.

The Bucks stayed in entrance by double digits the remainder of the best way.

