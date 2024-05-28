Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) misses Game 4 vs. Celtics

• Obtain the NBA App

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton was pressured to overlook Monday’s Recreation 4 towards Boston with an injured left hamstring.

It was the second straight recreation the All-NBA guard missed within the Japanese Convention Finals.

The Celtics took full benefit of Haliburton’s absence, as soon as once more rallying previous the Pacers within the fourth quarter to win 105-102 and earn their twenty third journey to the NBA Finals.

Haliburton, the league’s assists champion, had been the catalyst for the Pacers’ deepest postseason run in a decade.

Whereas the Pacers twice constructed 18-point leads with out Haliburton in Recreation 3, the Celtics rallied to retake the lead within the recreation’s closing minute and gained 114-111 to finish the Pacers’ excellent postseason mark at residence.

On Monday, the Pacers led by eight with 5:56 remaining earlier than the Celtics stormed again but once more, taking the lead for good on Derrick White’s 3-pointer within the closing minute.

Boston was with out one-time All-Star middle Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t performed since April 29 due to a strained proper hamstring.