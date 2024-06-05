Padres’ Tucupita Marcano investigated by MLB over allegations of gambling violations, could face lifetime ban

SAN DIEGO — Main League Baseball is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano to find out whether or not he violated its playing coverage, which might result in a lifetime ban, a supply stated.

The MLB supply with information of the scenario confirmed a Wall Road Journal report that Marcano, 24, of Venezuela, who performed final season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was the topic of a playing probe. The newspaper reported that the league was probing whether or not Marcano wager on video games final season when he was with the Pirates.

NBC Information has not independently confirmed that the probe is expounded to alleged bets final season.

The MLB playing coverage says gamers who wager on any baseball sport “in reference to which the bettor has an obligation to carry out” shall be completely ineligible to play.

Rimas Sports activities, the company that represents Marcano, didn’t instantly reply to an e mail in search of remark Monday. By means of a consultant, Marcano declined to remark to The Wall Road Journal.

Tucupita Marcano of the San Diego Padres in February. Adam Glanzman / MLB Pictures through Getty Photos

The Main League Baseball Gamers Affiliation, which represents athletes in labor negotiations and different issues, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. A telephone name in search of remark to MLB’s communications line was not instantly returned Monday night.

“We’re conscious of an lively investigation by Main League Baseball concerning a matter that occurred when the participant in query was a member of one other group and never affiliated with the San Diego Padres,” the group stated in an announcement, including that it might don’t have any additional remark till the investigation is full.

In their very own assertion, the Pirates stated: “We’re conscious of the matter that’s underneath investigation and are totally cooperating. We are going to chorus from additional remark presently.”

The Padres first signed Marcano as a world prospect in 2016. He finally performed for the group in 2021, solely to be traded to Pittsburgh, the place he performed in 2022 and 2023.

In response to NBC San Diego, he was in prime type with the Pirates final season till he tore a knee ligament. He was let go and picked up by the Padres as he continued to get better from surgical procedure. He has not performed this season.