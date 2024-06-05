Phillies’ next man up philosophy continues with David Dahl’s 2-hit season debut

Phillies’ subsequent man up philosophy continues with David Dahl’s 2-hit season debut initially appeared on NBC Sports activities Philadelphia

The Phillies misplaced starter Taijuan Walker to a sore shoulder in spring coaching. Spencer Turnbull took the ball and went 2-0, 1.67 in six begins.

They’ve been with out shortstop Trea Turner, who was hitting .343, a month in the past when he strained his hamstring. Edmundo Sosa has gotten a lot of the enjoying time in his absence and is enjoying a few of the finest ball of his profession.

Leftfielder Brandon Marsh went on the injured listing Monday, additionally with a strained hamstring, and also you’ll by no means guess what occurred subsequent. Really, you most likely will. . .

David Dahl, a 30-year-old who had performed a complete of 4 video games within the massive leagues since 2021, was known as up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He began in left. And he went 2-for-3 together with a house run and scored twice to assist the Phillies beat the first-place Brewers, 3-1, at Residents Financial institution Park.

That’s simply the way in which issues have gone for the Phillies thus far this season. It’s the kind of serendipity that may suffuse groups with a faint team-of-destiny aura. Subsequent man up is a superb philosophy, but it surely not often performs out so effectively for therefore lengthy.

“David can hit,” supervisor Rob Thomson mentioned after the sport. “Going into the offseason final 12 months we have been speaking about depth. Pitching depth but additionally place gamers. The entrance workplace went out and acquired it and also you want it. As a result of there are going to be accidents. You’re going to get banged up.

“And a credit score to our participant growth system for protecting these guys sharp and getting them going. It was nice to see.”

Signed as a minor league free agent with an invitation to massive league camp after spring coaching opened, Dahl was batting .340 for the IronPigs. He had 12 homers and a 1.076 OPS.

He’s anticipated to separate enjoying time with Cristian Pache till Marsh returns.

“I’m simply tremendous excited and grateful to be right here and attempting to benefit from the chance,” Dahl mentioned. “I used to be simply attempting to place good at bats collectively. Hit the ball onerous. And no matter occurs after that occurs.”

His minor league numbers counsel that he’s been locked in a lot of the season. “Simply being wholesome and getting constant ABs,” he mentioned. “Making an attempt to not do an excessive amount of. I’ve labored loads on the psychological facet over time and it’s undoubtedly helped me.”

Lehigh Valley was off Monday. Dahl was hanging round his lodge, watching Netflix, when Sam Fuld known as round 12:45 p.m. to provide him the information. About 20 minutes away he discovered he was within the lineup.

“I believe it helped as a result of I wasn’t occupied with it,” he mentioned. “It was like, ‘All proper, we’ve acquired to get going.’ Didn’t have a lot time to consider it. Simply go play.”

When Dahl returned to his place after hitting the house run, he acquired a standing ovation. “It was undoubtedly surreal,” he mentioned. “After I hit the house run they gave me a standing ovation on the market and that’s undoubtedly the best factor that’s ever occurred to me on a baseball subject.”

