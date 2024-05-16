PGA Championship 2024: On Rory McIlroy’s private, public and parasocial lives | Golf News and Tour Information

Rory McIlroy filed for divorce Monday from his spouse of seven years, Erica, a day after his win in Charlotte and days earlier than he makes an attempt to win his first main in a decade. For the reason that final time skilled golf was held at Valhalla, the place McIlroy hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2014, his campaign in opposition to the pressures of who he as soon as was in opposition to the hope of what he might nonetheless be once more has been a continuing fascination. The curiosity has solely grown for the reason that creation of the sport’s civil warfare, with McIlroy changing into the face of his tour and shouldering the burden that comes with such duty. What he’ll attempt to do at this PGA Championship will solely be amplified now that his title is now in tabloids. All due respect to Scottie Scheffler’s run, there is just one factor individuals are speaking about on the grounds in the meanwhile, and it’s not him.