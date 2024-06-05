Phillies Select David Dahl – MLB Trade Rumors

The Phillies introduced a sequence of roster strikes as we speak, inserting outfielder Brandon Marsh and infielder Kody Clemens on the 10-day injured record. Marsh has a proper hamstring pressure and Clemens has low again spasms. The latter’s transfer is retroactive to Could 31. In corresponding strikes, they chose the contract of outfielder David Dahl and recalled infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson. To get Dahl onto the 40-man, right-hander Michael Rucker was transferred to the 60-day injured record.

Marsh was faraway from final evening’s sport attributable to his hamstring situation, and supervisor Rob Thomson stated after the sport that the 26-year-old was thought of day-to-day. It appears the membership has determined to let Marsh take it simple for a minimum of ten days to recover from the difficulty, although it might not be a protracted stint on the IL if it was a borderline case. The membership additionally has one of the best document within the Nationwide League at 41-19, maybe giving them the posh of being cautious. Clemens was initially in final evening’s lineup earlier than being scratched as a result of spasms. It’s unknown how critical his situation is however he’ll sit out for over per week alongside Marsh.

The subtraction of two place gamers from the Philadelphia roster will create a gap for Dahl. The 30-year-old signed a minor league take care of the Phillies within the offseason and he has been taking part in for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this yr, totally mashing thus far. He has 12 dwelling runs in 166 plate appearances and has walked 11.4% of the time. His .340/.416/.660 slash line results in a daft 171 wRC+.

It’s been fairly a while since this was the case, however Dahl, the No. 10 general decide by the Rockies again in 2012, was as soon as touted as one of many sport’s prime all-around prospects. He hit the bottom operating within the majors, posting a .315/.359/.500 slash in 63 video games as a rookie and batting .297/.346/.521 via his first 921 MLB plate appearances from 2016-19. Accidents have ravaged Dahl’s profession, nevertheless, and for a number of years rendered him a shell of the once-dynamic expertise he as soon as seemed to be.

Dahl suffered a lacerated spleen in a violent outfield collision and wound up needing to have the organ eliminated totally. He’s additionally battled via a stress fracture in his ribcage, a damaged foot, a excessive ankle sprain, a shoulder pressure, a number of again accidents and a quad pressure in his large league profession. It’s an eye-opening harm historical past, highlighted by that splenectomy process — one which clearly took its toll on Dahl’s physique. From 2020-23, he appeared in solely 91 large league video games and hit simply .199/.235/.303 in that point. Even his Triple-A output was usually lackluster alongside the best way, however Dahl’s standout manufacturing in Lehigh Valley this season marks his strongest run of minor league play because the one which led to his unique MLB call-up again in 2016.

Whether or not Dahl can discover a second act in his profession after so many bodily illnesses, the mere indisputable fact that he’s performed his manner again to the majors but once more after so many setbacks is a testomony to his perseverance and fervour for the sport. For now, he’ll give the Phils a short-term possibility to assist cowl Marsh’s absence, however the Triple-An influence surge can be genuinely intriguing. If Dahl proves he’s as soon as once more an enormous league-caliber bat, he’d be controllable by way of arbitration via the 2025 season, making him a possible multi-year outfield/bench piece for the Phils in a perfect situation.