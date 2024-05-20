PHOTOS: 2024 Windermere Armed Forces Day

The city of Windermere hosted its third annual Armed Forces Day ceremony Saturday, Could 18, inside City Corridor.

The occasion, organized by longtime Windermere resident Pam Martini, honors native service members and their households for his or her immense sacrifices.

The city acknowledged 10 active-service members from Windermere: Calvin C. Anderson, Allie Batten, Christopher Clark, Kathlyn Love, Charles W. Martini, Andrew McKinley, Christopher McKinley, Sarah Myers, B. Mason Plante and Ashley Paige Springer.

Mayor Jim O’Brien spoke on the occasion, in addition to Chaplain Andy Jones, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, City Council Member Tony Davit, Charles Martini, Bob McKinley, grandfather of Andrew and Christopher McKinley, and Gregg Anderson, father of Calvin Anderson.

The occasion included mild bites and refreshments, a slideshow of images and movies from a number of of the service members, and notes on show written to these honored by Windermere Elementary Faculty college students. As well as, care packages had been organized for the service members with handwritten playing cards from family and friends members.