WNBA investigating $100,000 annual sponsorships for Aces players from Las Vegas tourism authority

The WNBA is investigating whether or not the Las Vegas Conference and Guests Authority’s $100,000 annual sponsorship to Aces gamers for this season and subsequent is allowed.

A league spokesperson confirmed Saturday that there’s an open investigation wanting into the deal. The sponsorships don’t violate the WNBA’s wage cap as a result of the Las Vegas authority didn’t orchestrate them with the membership. However different groups seemingly have been elevating questions in regards to the equity of the sponsorships and whether or not they violates the spirit of the cap guidelines.

“I will put it to you actual easy. Most of sponsorship individuals go after the highest two individuals,” Aces coach Becky Hammon mentioned. “This case from what I perceive is, they wished the entire workforce. They known as particular person brokers. I do not know the small print. I’ve nothing to do with it. The Aces haven’t got something to do with it. That is what occurred.”

Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces talks with Jackie Younger within the first quarter of their sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Area on Could 18, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sparks 89-82. Getty Photographs



This is not the Aces first run-in with the league over the previous couple of years. Final 12 months, the WNBA suspended Hammon for 2 video games and took away the Aces’ 2025 first-round draft decide as a result of the franchise violated league guidelines relating to impermissible participant advantages and office insurance policies.

“Simply one other day within the lifetime of the Aces. We will not simply ever begin regular,” star A’ja Wilson mentioned. “There’s at all times going to be one thing and that is OK. After we’re speaking about rising the sport or taking the following step it may’t at all times be investigated. It needs to be like we’re making an attempt to make issues higher for franchises, for gamers for groups.”

The pinnacle of the authority feels they did nothing fallacious.

“We did this the proper means,” authority president and CEO Steve Hill advised The Related Press on Saturday. “We did one thing that we predict works for Las Vegas and I believe nice for the gamers. We did this with out the workforce. It was our thought and any questions they ask they will discover that out.”

The authority posted a video on X of Hill telling the gamers within the locker room the information on Friday.

“We have now 100 influencers we pay to symbolize Las Vegas,” Hill advised the AP. “This is not any completely different then that. All of those women are fully eligible to have sponsorships. We’re simply asking them to symbolize Vegas.”

The gamers have been thrilled by the transfer.

“The town of Vegas I’ve at all times mentioned, it is a huge small city and so they simply need the perfect for the individuals right here,” level guard Chelsea Grey mentioned earlier than the Aces’ house sport Saturday in opposition to the Los Angeles Sparks. “They’re investing in us and they also put their cash the place their mouth is. We have executed a lot for the town and having enjoyable doing it.

“It was an incredible second for me and my teammates, of anyone truly placing funds behind, saying that they are supporting and so they need to have our again.”

In keeping with the web site Spotrac, which tracks participant salaries, the sponsorship is greater than the earnings of six Aces gamers.

“Positively greater than my wage,” mentioned rookie Kate Martin, who makes $67,249, in line with the web site. “I am tremendous grateful. Generally I’ve to pinch myself to ensure I am not dreaming, however that is very a lot actual life and that’s what all these gamers deserve. I would not be getting this loopy bonus if it weren’t for the way nice all of those gamers have performed in the previous couple of years.”

The $100,000 is also a giant addition even to what the highest gamers make. A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are the highest-paid Aces at $200,000 every and Grey is correct behind at $196,267.

“(For) the LVCVA to see our price and to assist shut that pay hole, it says loads in regards to the character of the individuals which might be there,” mentioned Alysha Clark, whose wage is listed at $110,000. “So I am extraordinarily grateful. I am honored to have the ability to symbolize this group and this metropolis and be capable of placed on for the town, give again to this metropolis and pour into the group, and that is what they did for us. It was actually, actually particular.”

The problem of WNBA salaries as in comparison with these of NBA gamers has acquired renewed scrutiny after it was revealed final month that No. 1 general decide Caitlin Clark, who has emerged as one in every of America’s hottest athletes, can be incomes simply over $76,500 her rookie 12 months with the Indiana Fever, and roughly $338,000 over the four-year deal she signed.

Whereas the previous Iowa State star is predicted to earn profitable sponsorship offers as knowledgeable, for comparability, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 decide in final summer season’s NBA draft, made greater than $12 million in wage this season, in line with Spotrac.

The problem even prompted President Biden to weigh in, who posted on social media April 16 that “girls in sports activities proceed to push new boundaries and encourage us all. However proper now we’re seeing that even in case you’re the perfect, girls are usually not paid their fair proportion. It is time that we give our daughters the identical alternatives as our sons and guarantee girls are paid what they deserve.”

The WNBA has made strides in selling pay fairness in recent times. Whereas NBA gamers collectively obtain roughly 50% of the league’s income, WNBA gamers beforehand took house lower than 23%. However that determine jumped to 50% below the newest labor cope with the league.

— Megan Cerullo contributed to this report.