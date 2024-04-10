Projections Following Conclusion of College Season

With the faculty basketball season formally coming to an finish, all eyes are on the NBA with the playoffs set to kick off subsequent week and the 2024 NBA Draft occurring in simply over two months.

Between now and June’s occasion, prospects can have the chance to satisfy with groups across the league and showcase their expertise in exercises. Moreover, the perfect prospects will get to compete within the mix as one other method to enhance draft inventory. Even in a category that lacks a transparent high choose, there’s actual depth. As such, even second-round picks ought to be of worth this summer season.

Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we check out match and projections for this upcoming occasion on this iteration of Draft Digest’s 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Prime Three

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West ahead Ron Holland (1) in the course of the McDonald’s All American Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

1. Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr (NBL)

2. Washington Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ron Holland (Ignite)

Early Lottery



Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies heart Donovan Clingan (32) reacts towards the Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports activities

4. San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

5. Portland Path Blazers: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Toronto Raptors: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

8. Utah Jazz: Stephon Fort (UConn)

Late Lottery



Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Ja’Kobe Walter (4) shoots over Colgate Raiders Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports activities

9. Houston Rockets (by way of BKN): Nikola Matter (INTL)

10. Atlanta Hawks: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (by way of HOU): Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

13. Portland Path Blazers (by way of GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)

14. New Orleans Pelicans (by way of LAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Mid-First Spherical



Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) controls the ball towards Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports activities

15. Miami Warmth: Jared McCain (Duke)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

17. Toronto Raprors (by way of IND): Tyler Smith (Ignite)

18. Atlanta Hawks (by way of SAC): Yves Missi (Baylor)

19. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

20. Phoenix Suns: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Spherical



Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers heart Kel’el Ware (1) dunks towards Nebraska Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports activities

21. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

22. New York Knicks: Zach Edey (Purdue)

23. Orlando Magic: Kel’el Ware (Indiana)

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

25. New York Knicks (by way of DAL): Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

26. Wasington Wizards (by way of LAC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

27. Utah Jazz (by way of OKC): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Devin Carter (Windfall)

29. Denver Nuggets: Dillon Jones (Weber State)

30. Boston Celtics: Izan Almansa (Ignite)

Early Second Spherical



Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) appears to cross Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) in the course of the Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

31. Toronto Raptors (by way of DET): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

32. Utah Jazz (by way of WAS): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

33. San Antonio Spurs: Jamal Shead (Houston)

34. Portland Path Blazers (by way of CHA): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

35. Milwaukee Bucks (by way of POR): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (by way of TOR): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (by way of MEM): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

38. New York Knicks (by way of UTA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (by way of BKN): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

40. Portland Path Blazers (by way of ATL): Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (by way of CHI): Juan Nunez (INTL)

42. Charlotte Hornets (by way of HOU): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

43. Miami Warmth: Trey Alexander (Creighton)

44. Houston Rockets (by way of GSW): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

45. FORFEITED (PHI)

Late Second Spherical



Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake Metropolis, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell (4) reacts after Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports activities

46. LA Clippers (by way of IND): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

47. San Antonio Spurs (by way of LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)

48. Sacramento Kings: Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

49. Indiana Pacers (by way of CLE): Kylan Boswell (Arizona)

50. Orlando Magic: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

51. Detroit Pistons (by way of NYK): Kam Jones (Marquette)

52. Indiana Pacers (by way of NOP): PJ Corridor (Clemson)

53. Washington Wizards (by way of PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)

54. Golden State Warriors (by way of MIL): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

55. Boston Celtics (by way of DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (by way of LAC): Alex Karaban (UConn)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (by way of OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

58. FORFEITED (PHX)

59. Denver Nuggets (by way of MIN): Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

60. Dallas Mavericks (by way of BOS): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

