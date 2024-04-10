News
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for a few Central Texas counties
AUSTIN, Texas – It is a Degree 3 out of 5 extreme climate day.
The Nationwide Climate Service has issued the next warnings/watches for Central Texas:
- A Extreme Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bastrop County, Lee County, Fayette County, and Caldwell County till 4 a.m.
An higher low will work together with tons of moisture and heat entrance growing the storm menace.
On and off scattered storms for the primary half of the day after which we are going to see a lull within the afternoon.
The principle menace will happen this night with massive hail being the primary menace adopted by damaging straight-line winds and remoted tornadoes.
Keep climate conscious!
Monitor your native forecast for the Austin space rapidly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design offers you radar, hourly, and 7-day climate data simply by scrolling. Our climate alerts will warn you early and show you how to keep protected throughout storms.
