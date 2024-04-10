2024 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Projections for every pick following March Madness

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Each season, the NCAA event produces stars and propels a number of gamers up NBA Draft boards. This 12 months was no completely different, with a pair of UConn gamers solidifying themselves as projected lottery picks throughout a event run that topped the Huskies as back-to-back champions after they beat Purdue, 75-60, Monday evening.

Donovan Clingan proved to be a fair match for 7-foot-4 Zach Edey. He bodied Edey nicely on the block and made it troublesome for him to determine place. Probably the most promising a part of Clingan’s recreation is his footwork within the pick-and-roll and the way simply he will get to his spots.

Freshman guard Stephon Citadel didn’t play like a first-year faculty participant within the last two video games of the event. He was everywhere in the courtroom defensively and entering into pictures with confidence. He had his finest recreation of the 12 months in UConn’s semifinal win over Alabama when he completed with 21 factors. Within the title recreation, Citadel scored 15 factors and added three assists and one steal. His measurement and the way nicely he can defend off the swap translate nicely to the NBA.

Edey was the perfect participant in faculty basketball this season and the perfect huge within the event. Within the last three video games, he averaged 32.3 factors per recreation, and he tried 100 extra free throws than some other participant in faculty basketball this season. He’s robust with the ball and finishes by contact. The most important space of concern is how he’ll defend the pick-and-roll within the NBA as groups will lengthen him out of the paint. Edey is presently projected simply exterior the primary spherical and is a participant whom the Toronto Raptors may very well be concentrating on, with Edey initially from Canada and in a position to deliver rapid measurement within the paint.

This is a have a look at Yahoo Sports activities’ projections for each rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of April 8.)

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 kilos | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr completed his one season within the NBL averaging 7.1 factors and 4.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per recreation. The versatile heart actually confirmed enchancment in his footwork off the block and with taking gamers off the dribble. He is additionally an elite rim protector. In a draft that’s thought of broad open, Sarr has been a reputation persistently projected on the prime.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 kilos | JL Bourg (France)

Risacher has nice size on the wing and the flexibility to get scorching from 3-point vary. He is been slightly inconsistent all through the season taking part in within the LNB Professional A league, however he has proven extra selection in his shot creation and is pulling down 3s off the dribble. Risacher is presently capturing 40% from 3 and averaging 10.5 factors per recreation.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 kilos | Class: Freshman | UConn

Citadel actually helped himself throughout postseason play, particularly on protection. His project all through all the event was to protect the opposing workforce’s finest guard and he delivered each time. He additionally has the physicality to publish up smaller guards. He confirmed scouts he would not shrink back from huge moments and might play below strain.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 kilos | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

The Spurs will doubtless goal a ball-handler and facilitator with this decide and, when wholesome, Topić has been unbelievable within the Serbian league. He is been sidelined with a knee damage since January, however Topić has nice measurement and sees the ground nicely, averaging 6.1 assists per recreation.

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 kilos | Class: Sophomore | UConn

Clingan struggled with accidents all season and was lastly 100% wholesome throughout UConn’s event run, the place he actually shined as a cellular huge who can run the ground nicely for his measurement. Clingan can bang with the bigs down low and is getting higher at guarding exterior of the paint in the way in which he exhibits and recovers on the roll. He covers a lot courtroom along with his 7-7 wingspan and is an elite rim protector, recording a staggering eight blocks within the win over Northwestern within the second spherical.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 kilos | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard and Kentucky did not finish the season the way in which they needed to, however Sheppard was probably the most constant guards on the workforce. He is a brilliant participant and impacts the sport positively, whether or not that is hitting deep 3s on the finish of the shot clock or disrupting opposing guards within the backcourt.

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 178 kilos | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillingham is without doubt one of the quickest guards with the ball in his palms and confirmed scouts this 12 months that he can create separation off the dribble and get good pictures. He averaged 15.2 factors and three.9 assists off the bench this 12 months for Kentucky and is without doubt one of the finest guards on this draft at getting downhill and ending on the rim.

8. Utah Jazz: F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 kilos | G League Ignite

The G League Ignite program is finished, however Buzelis completed out the season robust, scoring 19 factors and grabbing 9 rebounds in opposition to the South Bay Lakers. Buzelis has good measurement and might play both inside or exterior the paint.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 kilos | G League Ignite

Whereas Holland had a troublesome 12 months with the Ignite and ended his season early to have surgical procedure on his thumb, he was the go-to scorer anytime the Ignite wanted a basket. He acquired higher along with his shot choice down the stretch and likewise has a second burst in transition that’s practically not possible to protect.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 kilos | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams began to play significantly better throughout the postseason after totally recovering from a facial fracture. In his last recreation in opposition to Marquette, he actually showcased his defensive versatility in how he can guard a number of positions on the courtroom, recuperate on the swap and chase down blocks.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 kilos | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter initiatives as a 3-point risk within the NBA along with his measurement and capturing mechanics, however struggled to remain constant throughout his one season at Baylor. There was a lot depth alongside the perimeter on Scott Drew’s squad this 12 months. Walter may have extra freedom with the spacing and tempo of the NBA recreation.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 kilos | Cholet (France)

Salaun had 18 factors in a latest win over Saint-Quentin and is de facto beginning to get inventive offensively whereas limiting his turnovers. Like different younger prospects taking part in within the LNB Professional-A league, he struggles with consistency, however there have been constructive moments this season and areas of his recreation that he continues to enhance.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 kilos | Class: Senior | Tennessee

Knecht was probably the greatest scoring guards in faculty basketball this season. He averaged 26 factors and shot 40% from 3-point vary in 4 event video games. He is a three-level scorer and, although he is removed from a completed product defensively, he did enhance on the perimeter and rebounded nicely all season.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 kilos | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Duke ran numerous offense by Filipowski this season and he performed nicely by double groups and completely different seems to be opposing groups would throw at him. His 3-point shot nonetheless wants some work, however there is no hesitation in letting it fly. He may very well be inserted as a pick-and-pop huge and see early minutes subsequent season.

Publish Lottery

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 kilos | Class: Senior | Illinois

Shannon led Illinois to an Elite Eight run and was probably the most spectacular scoring guards within the postseason. The lefty was assured in pulling up for deep transition 3s and is so artful within the lane ending with each his left and proper hand across the basket.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 kilos | Class: Junior | Windfall

Carter was probably the greatest rebounding guards within the Large East and performs a lot larger than his measurement. He is a dependable guard who scores from everywhere in the courtroom, is at all times trying to push and advance the ball, and performs at a quick tempo with the ball in his palms.

17. Toronto Raptors: C Yves Missi

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 kilos | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi was probably the greatest rim-running bigs this season and has a ton of untapped potential that he can develop into within the NBA. He was named to the Large 12 All-Defensive Group and had probably the greatest dunks of the 12 months in a recreation in opposition to Kansas.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 kilos | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier did himself numerous favors by returning to the courtroom after being sidelined for an prolonged time with a hand damage. He already has the scale to bully-ball guards within the NBA, however he’ll must develop a greater capturing rhythm with a purpose to be the whole, all-around participant groups are on the lookout for.

19. New Orleans Pelicans: C Kel’el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 kilos | Class: Sophomore | Indiana

Ware was considerably higher this season after transferring from Oregon following his freshman 12 months. He is a lot stronger now and absorbing contact within the publish as a substitute of shying away from it or settling for fadeaway jumpers. Ware averaged 16 factors and 10 rebounds this season in a really bodily Large Ten convention.

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 kilos | G League Ignite

It was so exhausting to scout the Ignite gamers this 12 months with how lopsided the scores had been in what felt like elevated pick-up ball at instances. However Smith confirmed promising indicators of a stretch-big who can persistently knock down 3-pointers. Even with all of the losses, there was usually one thing constructive to remove from Smith and the way his recreation interprets to the NBA.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 kilos | Class: Senior | Colorado

Da Silva is one other participant on the rise after a robust efficiency in postseason play. He is confirmed this season that he may be an offensive risk in numerous units and is a participant with a excessive IQ who does numerous little issues very well. He has good measurement and, even within the loss to Marquette, confirmed versatility in his shot creation and deep vary, ending with 17 factors (together with three 3-pointers).

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 kilos | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain set the Duke file for many 3s within the NCAA event when he went off within the first spherical, connecting on 8-of-11 makes an attempt. His fast launch provides him the benefit as a fringe shooter although he is a bit undersized for an NBA guard. He completed the season capturing 41.4% from deep on 5 makes an attempt per recreation.

23: Phoenix Suns: G Carlton “Bub” Carrington

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 kilos | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

Carrington is a score-first guard who can get a shot off from anyplace. He is a bodily defender, too, and fast when turning protection to offense and advancing the ball.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 kilos | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman confirmed extra promise as a fringe risk throughout his season within the NBL. The versatile ahead elected to play abroad this season after not logging very many minutes at Wake Forest throughout his freshman 12 months. Scouts love his potential as an inside-out huge who can stretch the ground and lengthen the protection.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 kilos | Class: Senior | Kansas

McCullar was the perfect guard on Kansas this 12 months, however handled some accidents towards the top of the season that saved him sidelined for the NCAA event. Invoice Self does an incredible job at growing guards for the NBA, and McCullar would be the subsequent four-year guard to hit the NBA and probably go within the first spherical.

26. Washington Wizards: G/F Johnny Furphy

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 kilos | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Kansas handled accidents all season lengthy and it allowed Furphy to get extra taking part in time than anticipated. His upside and measurement as a 3-and-D participant is what pursuits groups essentially the most. He is a participant who may see early minutes due to his measurement and constant capturing.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 kilos | Class: Junior | Dayton

Holmes is a participant who assaults the rim out of the pick-and-roll and is so robust with the ball in his palms. He was the No. 1 scoring possibility for Dayton this 12 months and persistently put up 25-plus factors towards the top of the season, averaging 20.4 factors and eight.5 rebounds on the season.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 kilos | Class: Senior | Weber State

Jones was a strolling triple-double this season and is such a sensible participant. He is an elite facilitator and, when the sport is on the road, he has the flexibility to take over and get a bucket. His largest space of enchancment shall be his physique, with NBA groups desirous to see him trim down a bit on the guard place. However he is a plug-and-play man instantly within the NBA along with his capability to affect the sport positively from completely different spots on the ground.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 kilos | Class: Freshman | Miami

George is unquestionably a participant who wants additional improvement and could be a draft-and-stash for any workforce within the first spherical. His measurement on the wing paired along with his easy 3-point jumper is a prototype for a productive perimeter participant within the NBA.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 215 kilos | Class: Junior | Cal

Tyson was the offensive anchor for a struggling Cal workforce this 12 months. He had a few video games this season the place he disappeared at instances and took possessions off, however scouts on the Pac-12 event actually acquired an opportunity to see his upside as a guard each on and off the ball. Within the additional time loss to Stanford, Tyson was the perfect prospect on the courtroom, ending with 18 factors, eight assists and 7 rebounds.

Second spherical

31. Toronto Raptors: C Zach Edey

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 kilos | Class: Senior | Purdue

32. Utah Jazz: F Izan Almansa

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 216 kilos | G League Ignite

33. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Ryan Dunn

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 kilos | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

34. Portland Path Blazers: G/F Melvin Ajinca

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 kilos | Saint-Quentin (France)

35. Milwaukee Bucks: G Tyler Kolek

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 kilos | Class: Senior | Marquette

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 kilos | Cameroon

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Hunter Sallis

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 kilos | Class: Junior | Wake Forest

38. New York Knicks: G/F Justin Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 kilos | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

39. Memphis Grizzlies: G/F Harrison Ingram

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 kilos | Class: Junior | North Carolina

40. Portland Path Blazers: G/F Baylor Scheierman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 kilos | Class: Senior | Creighton

41. Philadelphia 76ers: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 kilos | Class: Junior | Creighton

42. Charlotte Hornets: G KJ Simpson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 kilos | Class: Junior | Colorado

43. Houston Rockets: G Juan Nunez

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 kilos | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 kilos | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 kilos | Class: Senior | UConn

46. Sacramento Kings: G/F Trevon Brazile

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 kilos | Class: Sophomore | Arkansas

47. San Antonio Spurs: G Cam Spencer

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 kilos | Class: Senior | UConn

48. Orlando Magic: F Adem Bona

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245 kilos | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 kilos | Class: Senior | Arizona

50. Indiana Pacers: G AJ Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 kilos | Illawarra (Australia)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 240 kilos | Class: Junior | Auburn

52. Washington Wizards: G D.J. Wagner

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 175 kilos | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

53. Boston Celtics: G Trentyn Flowers

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 kilos | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 kilos | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 kilos | Class: Freshman | USC

56. Memphis Grizzlies: C PJ Corridor

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 238 kilos | Class: Senior | Clemson

57. Denver Nuggets: F Alex Karaban

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 kilos | Class: Sophomore | UConn

58. Forfeited decide

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 kilos | Class: Senior | Houston

60. Forfeited decide