Pulitzer Prize-Winner Ilyon Woo on Craft Lessons From the Late Filmmaker Dai Sil Kim Gibson ‹ Literary Hub

I’ve by no means heard an Asian lady—definitely not one in her eighties—cuss as exuberantly or regularly because the late filmmaker Dai Sil Kim Gibson. I image her throwing her head again, glass raised, cackling on the sound of her personal F-bombs, her wild hair shaking: kinetic iron spirals. She cooked like she lived and filmed, with feeling. She made one of the best bindaetok, or Korean mung bean pancakes, rushed, sizzling, and crusted. (Her secret ingredient: kimchi juice.)

She was additionally well-known for her Iowa Fried Hen, based mostly on a dish made by her beloved husband’s mom, solely even higher, by all reviews. (Right here, too, a tang of acid—lemon—made it fly.) From this riotous prepare dinner, activist, creator, and keeper of historical past—Dai Sil, as she most well-liked to be referred to as by all—I discovered two very important storytelling classes which are additionally dwelling classes, which modified my writing and me.

These classes start with the Korean phrase han, which has been referred to as an existentially Korean phenomenon of grief or anguish, one which defies translation—although these days, there was some contestation over the time period and what it means. In her guide Silence Damaged, about Korean girls who had been systematically sexually enslaved by the Japanese through the second World Conflict, Dai Sil defines han as: “lengthy sorrow and struggling turned inward.” “Lengthy” is just not confined to a single lifetime. It accrues in layers, grows in knots, individually but in addition probably over generations and handed down.

Han saturates her work—whether or not Sa-I-Gu, her movie concerning the Los Angeles riots; or A Forgotten Individuals, about Koreans left behind on the Sakhalin Islands; or the movie model of Silence Damaged. In every of those documentaries, han haunts. And but, Dai Sil’s energy as a storyteller derives from her skill to see the people whose sufferings she tells, past their collective trauma.

My first, very important lesson from Dai Sil on this theme got here to me as a narrative. I assisted her—and her expensive pal and frequent filmic collaborator, Charles Burnett—on location in Korea on the movie model of Silence Damaged. However I used to be not current for his or her early interviews of the “Halmeonis,” or grandmothers, as Dai Sil most well-liked to name the previous “consolation girls”—a horrible euphemism she purposefully deployed. (I honor her phrase selection right here, wishing solely that I knew the person names of the ladies, as she had. Names are so typically the primary issues to go when tales are handed down, particularly in translation.)

Dai Sil advised me of how, when she initially approached the “Halmeonis,” a lot of them had already been interviewed earlier than—repeatedly—and would launch into what had turn into a recitation of trauma. Dai Sil discovered this unsettling and remembered asking one explicit Halmeoni if she may inform one thing of what she knew and cherished and did in her life earlier than the camps.

“You need to learn about my childhood?” The Halmeoni was at first incredulous. Nobody had expressed such curiosity in who she was earlier than the occasions that got here to outline her, at the very least within the public eye. However Dai Sil acknowledged the fullness of who this lady was, and in doing so, obtained and represented the fullness of her story.

The Halmeonis, regardless of a lot of them having repeatedly spoken to the press—might be explicit about who they advised their tales to, who they needed to be within the room. When a younger male manufacturing assistant entered the area, one Halmeoni, Dai Sil recalled, pointed to him and commanded: “Out.” She was certain that he was of Japanese ancestry and was furious at his presence, even when Dai Sil promised her he was of Korean ancestry. One other Halmeoni questioned why Charles Burnett was directing the venture. What did this American filmmaker learn about their story? That he was Black didn’t enter into the equation: What they cared about was that he was American, not Korean. That is when Dai Sil stated, gently: “His individuals have identified han, Halmeoni.” And with this quiet utterance, a phrase turned a bridge, by which these women admitted an unknown traveler into their world.

I’ve returned to those tales again and again as I’ve labored alone telling of the story of two people whose experiences and historical past lie far outdoors my very own—Ellen and William Craft—in my newest guide, Grasp Slave Husband Spouse. Dai Sil’s oral historical past interviews have jogged my memory of the significance of making an attempt to see who the Crafts had been earlier than and after the unforgettable escape from slavery that has come to outline them—the fullness of who they’re. And her phrase—“His individuals have identified han”—gave me a framework for beholding the fullness of their expertise, what got here earlier than them, what they carried, and what they handed on. (By the way, it will be Charles Burnett who would introduce me to a descendant of the Crafts, a great-great-granddaughter, Peggy Trotter Dammond Preacely.)

Then, too, there was one other operative Korean phrase, additionally thought of a translation problem: jung. Approximations embrace love or affection or sympathy or attachment, but it surely, like han, is seasoned in layers, and it’s advanced. You may hate somebody and really feel jung for them. You may really feel jung regardless of your self. Jung, too, inhabits and haunts.

Each of those ideas, han and jung, guided my understanding of the Crafts and their story: on the one hand, the saturated struggling, unbound by time or lifetime, on the opposite, the jung that introduced the Crafts collectively not solely with one another however with their individuals and their world, making it attainable and vital for them to hold on. This is the reason my authentic title for the guide learn: Grasp Slave Husband Spouse: An American Love Story. Solely in my head, it was American Jung story.

Purists might say that these expressions are uniquely Korean. Or, that as a Korean American writing in English, I’m not getting them proper, that they’re in translation. Only a taste, a mode, a aptitude, like my cooking isn’t “actually” Korean, like Dai Sil’s rooster isn’t “actually” Iowa. I’m fairly certain I do know what Dai Sil Ajuma—from whom I discovered about one phrase, han, whereas feeling, deeply, the opposite, jung—would say to that, and it’s not printable. However I can freely conjure the gesture, as Daisil, along with her husband Don chuckling beside her, hoots and raises her glass.

