‘The Substance’ Is Disgusting, Twisted, Divisive

Everybody’s speaking about The Substance at present at Cannes. It premiered final evening to a shocked and delighted viewers and has already engendered an enchanting debate about its intentions. French writer-director Coralie Fargeat’s second movie after the 2017 thriller Revenge, the specific body-horror fable follows Demi Moore as a Jane Fonda–esque starlet named Elisabeth Sparkle, who’s being unceremoniously fired from her decadeslong place because the host of a profitable daytime train present. The pinnacle of the community, performed with grotesquerie by Dennis Quaid, shoves moist, oily shrimp into his mouth, the digicam zooming in on his slimy tooth, as he explains to Elisabeth that “issues simply cease after 50” for ladies. Moderately than fade into the obscurity to which she has been doomed, Elisabeth takes a bet on a black-market drug referred to as the Substance.

Elisabeth picks up the acid-green liquid and its accoutrements from a sketchy warehouse, then goes dwelling to her Eighties-style penthouse, the place she stands nude in entrance of her mirror, inspecting her physique in nice element. She runs her arms over her breasts, her butt, taking crucial inventory of what she sees. Then she injects the Substance immediately into her veins. Moments later, she’s writhing on the toilet ground, choking for air, her physique stiff with horrible ache. Her again splits open like a uncooked coconut, her flesh flapping, oozing blood from her new orifice. A unadorned, slick Margaret Qualley crawls out. Leaving Moore’s unconscious physique on the chilly ground, Qualley walks over to the mirror. She too runs her arms slowly throughout her butt, her newly perky breasts, down her taut legs and arms. She’s mesmerized by her personal magnificence.

The scene is completely disgusting, twisted, darkly humorous, and immediately memorable. (And in comparison with what occurs afterward, it’s virtually benign.) The brand new, youthful, extra optimized Elisabeth, who renames herself Sue, plans to take again every part that’s been stolen from her. She rebooks her previous job after which some, fucks whoever she desires, leaves passersby speechless over her magnificence and vitality. The one catch, because the Substance’s mysterious, unseen purveyor explains over the telephone, is that Elisabeth and Sue should not two separate girls however one, inextricable from one another. And so they should swap locations each seven days — one mendacity inclined and unconscious on the toilet ground, one out on this planet — or they’ll face irreversible penalties.

These penalties make themselves obvious shortly, as Elisabeth and Sue start to struggle with one another. Sue can’t bear to surrender her new lifetime of Vogue picture shoots and late-night appearances, so she begins extending her weeklong stints into months, sustaining herself by stabbing a needle every day into Elisabeth’s decrease again and extracting spinal fluid. The again wound crusts over, goes purple, will get contaminated, oozes. When Elisabeth lastly does get her flip to get up, she immediately learns the price of Sue’s Substance extensions; her physique is quickly degrading, falling aside, her pores and skin age-spotted and rotting, her bones cracking and curling. She yanks and pulls at her face within the mirror, screaming. She desires to take all of it again, to do away with Sue, however she will be able to’t — the injury is everlasting, and Sue is the “solely a part of her that’s lovable.”

Issues solely get extra horrific from there, each narratively and visually. This is likely one of the most graphic body-horror movies I’ve ever seen, managing not solely to show the human physique right into a revolting canvas of degradation and despair (characters pull out their tooth, rip off their nails, crack their very own bones again into place) however rendering all meals repulsive. Fargeat shoots Elisabeth — who begins to make use of meals as a type of revenge towards Sue — digging right into a trussed hen like she’s violating a human carcass and whisking eggs like they’re liquified guts, spraying the thick yellow liquid throughout the kitchen and her personal decaying physique. Moore and Qualley flip in a number of the greatest performances of their respective careers with Moore particularly spectacular as she descends into enraged insanity and deformity. That audiences will probably name her efficiency courageous or laud her “lack of vainness” is ideal proof of the movie’s salient factors. And her efficiency is courageous, however extra for its rawness, its unembarrassed self-referentiality, and its balls-to-the-wall madness — at one level, Moore’s face, buried in prosthetics and make-up, erupts from her personal again in a silent, open-mouthed scream.

On the Croisette, the opinions of The Substance to date have been combined with critics disagreeing over whether or not the film is an explicitly feminist work or is as objectifying because the business it critiques in addition to about whether or not it locations an excessive amount of of the blame on getting old girls for trying to stave off, through any means crucial, their very own erasure. Little White Lies’ Hannah Sturdy, who wrote on X that the film was the “worst factor I’ve seen at Cannes to date,” elaborated in her evaluation that she was annoyed by the truth that “Fargeat shoots Qualley in the identical method she shot Matilda Lutz in Revenge, with sluggish panning close-ups over her physique, typically bare or scantily clad … If Fargeat’s intention is to make the viewers complicit, she replicates an present historical past of horror’s exploitation of girls’s our bodies somewhat than turning it on its head.”

Alternatively, the Washington Publish’s Jada Yuan wrote on X, “Demi Moore’s ‘comeback’ film THE SUBSTANCE is a totally audacious, physique horror fuck you to the way in which Hollywood treats getting old girls,” and freelance critic Manuela Lazić wrote that the movie was the “neatest thing I’ve seen at #Cannes2024 to date — Hollywood’s ban on getting old & its penalties pushed to their logical, excessive conclusions, with loads of horrifying & hilarious gore, some devastating moments, & a De Palma–esque palette.” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich referred to as The Substance “the very best movie in Competitors to date.”

Time’s Stephanie Zacharek instructed that the divide is perhaps alongside age and gender traces: “Lots of the individuals raving about THE SUBSTANCE are male and under-50 (which is ok!). However I’d like to listen to extra from girls within the closer-to-Demi age group, somewhat than the Qualley age group.” Freelancer Brandon Streussnig tweeted, “It’s so humorous to learn a vehemently indignant pan of The Substance that ends with ‘solely males will like this’ and the subsequent tweet is a lady calling it the very best factor she’s seen at Cannes.”

On the press convention for the movie, which happened after the film’s Cannes premiere, a reporter requested Fargeat if the movie was “one other [exposing] of females as objects by society.” Fargeat, who stated she was impressed by The Image of Dorian Grey and The Shining and The Fly, replied, “I hope the film will not be [exposing] of the feminine physique. My level was to emphasize our physique: As girls, we’re outlined as how we’re seen in society; the violence we direct to ourselves is the violence round us. In order that was the metaphorical approach to present this. I feel this violence may be very excessive.”

One other reporter then requested Moore if the movie’s full-frontal nude scenes gave her pause. “Going into it, it was actually spelled out, the extent of vulnerability and rawness that was actually required to inform the story,” stated Moore, who famous that she had by no means had a movie at Cannes earlier than. “It was a really weak expertise, and it required going into it with a whole lot of sensitivity and a dialog about what we have been attempting to perform, how we have been attempting to method it. And discovering that widespread floor of mutual belief.” She added of Qualley, who needed to go away the competition early to shoot one other film, “I’m sorry that Margaret isn’t in a position to be with us at present, however I had somebody who was an ideal companion who I felt actually secure with. We clearly have been fairly shut in sure moments. Bare. It allowed us a whole lot of levity in these moments — how absurd these conditions have been, laying on the tile ground.”

When requested by one more journalist “when” she had felt “canceled” by her age, Moore replied, “I don’t know if I share that perspective of feeling ‘canceled.’ My explicit notion is that, no matter what’s going on outdoors of you, the actual subject is how you’re regarding the problem. So I suppose my perspective is I don’t maintain myself or the state of affairs as a sufferer. What I liked in what Coralie wrote, after I first learn the script, is that this was concerning the male perspective of the idealized girl. What’s so fascinating within the movie is right here’s this newer, youthful, higher model who will get a possibility, and he or she nonetheless repeats the identical sample. She’s nonetheless searching for exterior validation. And ultimately, she comes face-to-face with simply combating herself. As a result of that’s the place we now have to essentially look: inside, not with out.”

She elaborated on the expertise just a few questions later. “There was one thing releasing about this exploration,” she stated. “It was a really uncooked expertise that required vulnerability and willingness to show myself emotionally and bodily. It undoubtedly pushed me out of my consolation zone. I really feel like I got here out on the opposite aspect in larger acceptance of myself as I’m.”