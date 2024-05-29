Rafael Nadal French Open Career Prize Money Totals $23.7 Million

Rafael Nadal could have performed his final match at Roland Garros, dropping 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to No. 4 seeded Alexander Zverev within the first spherical on Monday. He’ll take residence simply greater than $79,000 for bowing out within the spherical of 128 of this 12 months’s match, however that’s pocket change in comparison with what the Spaniard has earned on the French Open over the previous 20 years.

In 19 appearances on the match, Nadal has hoisted the Musketeers Cup a report 14 occasions en path to incomes 21.8 million euros, or $23.7 million when transformed on the present change charge. That accounts for roughly 18% of his profession winnings of $134.7 million—second all-time behind Novak Djokovic’s $181.6 million.

In actual fact, the prize cash that Nadal has gained at Roland Garros alone ranks twenty first on the all-time earnings record amongst males’s tennis gamers throughout all tournaments.

Nadal has not formally introduced that 2024 can be his final time enjoying the French Open, however he has repeatedly steered in interviews that he’s nearing retirement. The 37-year-old has performed simply 16 matches on the tour prior to now 18 months whereas being plagued with quite a lot of accidents.

If this was Nadal’s swan music on the place the place he’s loved his most success, then it was one heck of a run. He’s 112-4 at Roland Garros in his profession, together with 104-1 to all gamers not named Novak Djokovic previous to this 12 months. His 14 titles are probably the most by any participant at a single occasion. Nadal has gained 4 tournaments with out dropping a set and gained seven finals wherein he’s surrendered 10 or fewer video games to his opponent—each Open Period data for all majors.

As dominant as Nadal has been on clay, he’s nonetheless one of many sport’s greats no matter floor. If Nadal had by no means set foot at Roland Garros, he’d nonetheless be high 10 in Open Period grand slam championships and third all-time in tennis prize cash.