Winners, losers after rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — A take a look at the winners and losers from the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Kyle Larson tried to turn out to be the fifth driver to finish the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in sooner or later.

Christopher Bell — Bell began the Coca-Cola 600 on the second row. He led a race-high 90 laps and gained the second stage. Most significantly, he put himself within the lead earlier than climate ended the race and secured the primary crown jewel win of his profession.

William Byron — Byron began Sunday night time’s race on the entrance row. He led 49 laps and gained stage 1. This was his first stage win of the season. Byron delivered an exhilarating second when he handed Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs by slicing by way of the painted turf. He completed third.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick began from the rear of the sector and served a pass-through at the beginning of the race resulting from a pre-race penalty. He had sufficient velocity to place himself within the prime 5 earlier than the tip of the race. This was Reddick’s second consecutive top-five end at Charlotte.

Justin Allgaier — Allgaier was pulled into motion after rain delayed the beginning of the Indy 500. He took over the No. 5 for Kyle Larson with none observe reps and went from the rear of the sector to inside the highest 15 earlier than Lap 249. He saved the automobile clear and held his personal towards Cup winners till Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allgaier ended the night time with a Thirteenth-place end.

NASCAR Cup drivers waited out the climate Sunday night time at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — The defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600 crashed on Lap 143 after a serious tire problem. He completed thirty ninth within the 40-car area.

Kyle Larson — Larson’s try to finish The Double ended earlier than it started. Rain in Indianapolis ensured that he wouldn’t attain Charlotte in time to begin the Coca-Cola 600. Larson made it to Charlotte simply in time for climate to convey the race to an finish. He by no means accomplished a lap and fell to 3rd within the Cup standings.

Kyle Busch — Busch had velocity to race inside the highest 10 however a number of penalties on pit street dropped him to the rear of the sector. He was solely capable of attain fifteenth earlier than the climate ended the race.

Noah Gragson — Gragson crashed on Lap 170 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He completed thirty eighth, his worst end since Circuit of the Americas in March.