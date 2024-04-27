Ravens Select Cornerback T.J. Tampa in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa is a bit over 6-foot and 194 kilos. The Florida native, who performed at powerhouse Lakewood Excessive College, began each sport for the Cyclones the previous two seasons and was named to the first-team All-Large 12 squad as a senior, when he made 44 tackles, 9 passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

A part of the rationale why he possible slid additional than pundits anticipated is he ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.58 seconds at Iowa State’s professional day. Tampa stated his physicality is his best energy.