Ravens Select Cornerback T.J. Tampa in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

Tampa is a bit over 6-foot and 194 kilos. The Florida native, who performed at powerhouse Lakewood Excessive College, began each sport for the Cyclones the previous two seasons and was named to the first-team All-Large 12 squad as a senior, when he made 44 tackles, 9 passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

A part of the rationale why he possible slid additional than pundits anticipated is he ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.58 seconds at Iowa State’s professional day. Tampa stated his physicality is his best energy.

“Positively physicality in all elements of the sport – on the level of contact, getting off of blocks, making tackles, being a prepared tackler, press, getting fingers on, getting receivers off their routes,” Tampa stated.

