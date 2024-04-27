West Ham 2-2 Liverpool: Title hopes fade further for Klopp’s Reds

Liverpool had been pegged again by West Ham in a 2-2 draw at London Stadium on Saturday which sees Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of successful the title take one other big hit.

Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead proper earlier than half time however Liverpool got here roaring again as Andy Robertson equalized and an personal aim from Alphonse Areola put Liverpool forward.

However a late header from Michail Antonio grabbed some extent for West Ham as there have been two massive moments of controversy. Klopp and Mohamed Salah had a heated trade on the sidelines because the latter waited to come back on as a sub, then all hell broke free.

West Ham goalkeeper Areola rolled the ball out within the field, considering a free kick had been given, then Cody Gakpo was there to attempt to faucet the ball into an empty internet however referee Anthony Taylor blew his whistle to cease the sport simply as Gakpo was about to attain. If Gakpo would have put the ball within the internet, then certainly the aim would have stood and Liverpool might have received it 3-2 late on.

With the draw West Ham transfer on to 49 factors, whereas Liverpool are on 75 factors and misplaced extra floor within the title race with three video games to go.

Liverpool limping in the direction of Klopp’s farewell tells us he was proper

Prolonged HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 35 Some late controversy marred what was an end-to-end match between West Ham and Liverpool, the place the Hammers managed to steal some extent towards the Reds in a four-goal affair at London Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp shocked everybody again in January when he known as time on his Liverpool profession on the finish of the season. When he introduced it Liverpool had been going for 4 trophies, regardless of an enormous damage disaster, and all the pieces appeared to be on target. However Klopp is smarter than most and the way in which Liverpool have ended this season proves his determination was the right one. For therefore lengthy he’s wrung each ounce of expertise and fervour out of his Liverpool squads but it surely appears like he not has the power to do it and this squad is clearly at a transitional level. Klopp’s heated trade at West Ham with star man Salah might be brushed beneath the carpet but it surely’s clear there’s stress there, and has been that means for a while. Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Alisson have all had robust moments this season, so has Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool’s different forwards have did not step up when Salah has struggled with kind and accidents. All of it provides as much as Klopp making the appropriate name on the proper time. Did he hope his aspect might hold on and win the title, and a few different trophies, to trip off into the sundown? In fact he did. However in reality he knew they had been overachieving this season and no person anticipated them to win the title. With this new-look squad, high 4 is a big achievement and Klopp leaves Liverpool in a a lot better place than when he arrived. As a supervisor, that’s all you hope to do. And win a number of trophies and create a number of lasting recollections alongside the way in which. Klopp has finished that after which some and his legacy will stay intact at Liverpool perpetually. When all is alleged and finished, no person will keep in mind Liverpool’s title race in Klopp’s last season ended with a whimper.

West Ham vs Liverpool participant scores

Through our pals at FotMob.com you may see Luis Diaz has an excellent outing. He did all the pieces apart from rating. Andy Robertson was glorious at left again as his battle with Bowen was sensational as West Ham’s talisman scored and grabbed an help.

What’s subsequent?

West Ham head to bitter rivals Chelsea on Sunday, Might 5, whereas Liverpool host Tottenham on the identical day.

West Ham vs Liverpool reside updates! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Full time: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

That’s in all probability it for Liverpool’s title dream. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t look blissful. He is aware of that’s it. Three extra video games for Klopp as Liverpool boss and they’re now big outsiders for the title. They simply made too many defensive errors at West Ham.

Elliott hits the crossbar

High-quality work from Salah on the break and Elliott’s shot hits the crossbar and goes over. Liverpool have had some massive possibilities in the previous couple of minutes as Coufal made a terrific last-ditch block. Salah is inflicting chaos.

Areola concerned in an odd scenario

It didn’t appear to be a free kick was given for a foul on Areola and he rolled the ball out into the penalty field. Gakpo then arrived to attempt to smash the ball residence however referee Anthony Taylor bought concerned and stopped play. Areola appeared to assume it was a free kick. Similar to the incident between Arsenal and Bayern Munich lately.

Klopp and Salah going at it on the sidelines

There was a really intriguing scenario there as Salah waited to come back on to the pitch as a sub. Klopp appeared to save lots of one thing to him and Salah didn’t react properly as they watched on as West Ham made it 2-2 towards Liverpool. I’m certain we’ll hear extra about this afterwards. Pressure is excessive.

Antonio heads properties – West Ham 2-2 Liverpool (77th minute)

That every one got here from Alisson not coping with a easy cross, West Ham saved the strain alive and Bowen clips in a stunning cross for Antonio to move residence. Salah, Gomez and Nunez come on for Liverpool. Can they rescue the scenario?

Antonio heads West Ham stage at 2-2 v. Liverpool Identical to that, the Hammers are again stage due to Michail Antonio’s towering header to make it 2-2 towards Liverpool within the second half at London Stadium.

What a save from Alisson

Alisson ought to catch the ball when it’s looped into the field however he makes a multitude of it. West Ham hold the attacking alive and Emerson smashes a shot on aim which Alisson saves brilliantly

Huge possibilities proceed to reach for Liverpool

Diaz is denied after being let loose, then Mac Allister has a header from seven yards out and he ought to rating. Sensible ball from Alexander-Arnold excessive. Liverpool are pushing onerous for the third. Areola then denies Diaz who smashes a shot on aim after once more slicing inside from the left.

Liverpool are forward! – Personal aim – West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (sixty fifth minute)

Liverpool are deservedly forward. After Gravenberch’s shot is needlessly tipped extensive by Areola, a nook is swung in and finds Gakpo. His shot deflects off Ogbonna and Soucek after which hits Areola on the again and goes in. Liverpool, because it stands, are stage on factors with Premier League leaders Arsenal…

Areola’s personal aim offers Liverpool lead v. West Ham A handful of deflections off West Ham gamers ends in a scrappy go-ahead aim for Liverpool towards West Ham within the second half at London Stadium.

Gakpo’s shot blocked by Ogbonna

Sensible from Diaz once more and he units up Gakpo who drills a shot on aim however Ogbonna is available in with an enormous block. Wave after wave of Liverpool assault.

Gravenberch ought to rating, then Alexander-Arnold’s shot deflects extensive

Wow. Liverpool are completely flying. A cross into the field finds Gravenberch unmarked and he tries a intelligent flick in the direction of aim however misses it. He ought to rating. Moments later Alexander-Arnold has a shot which deflects extensive.

Robertson finishes to present Liverpool an ideal begin to the second half – West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (forty eighth minute)

That’s extra prefer it. Liverpool have come flying out of the traps and Diaz works some area within the field to search out Andy Robertson and he does beautifully to manage and get a shot on aim which Areola pushes onto the publish and the ball goes in.

Robertson volleys Liverpool stage towards West Ham Andy Robertson’s fast considering ends in Liverpool’s equalizer towards West Ham simply moments after the beginning of the second half at London Stadium.

Half time: West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

Oh pricey, Liverpool. The Hammers struck simply earlier than half time, towards the run of play, and that sums up what is going on with Liverpool proper now. Jurgen Klopp’s aspect had been sluggish however bought going and hit the publish via Luis Diaz however West Ham took their likelihood when it arrived as Liverpool had been sloppy defensively from a set piece. Once more. Liverpool have given the ball away very cheaply out of protection.

Alisson with a beautiful cease to disclaim Bowen… who then heads residence from a nook – West Ham 1-0 Liverpool (forty third minute)

West Ham lead! Bowen heads residence from a shortly taken nook moments after he had been denied by Alisson. Liverpool so sloppy in possession in protection and induced their very own issues as Bowen’s deflected shot was pushed across the publish by Alisson. Liverpool then switched off with the quick nook and so they’ve been caught out from a set piece as soon as once more as Bowen beats Gakpo to move residence. After having a lot of the ball, Liverpool are their very own worst enemies.

Bowen heads West Ham in entrance of Liverpool Jarrod Bowen’s header finds the again of the online to present West Ham a 1-0 lead over Liverpool simply minutes earlier than halftime at London Stadium.

Diaz hits the publish

Luis Diaz, who has been glorious on this first half, cuts inside from the left and his low effort strikes the publish and comes out. Liverpool are getting nearer to the opener.

Coufal’s deflected effort saved

The ball drops to Vladimir Coufal on the sting of the field and his drilled shot takes a deflection and Alisson saves properly. The sport is beginning to open up somewhat now.

What a wild sequence

A ball is performed over to Diaz, who performs it to Gakpo contained in the six yard field and he goes down within the penalty field beneath a heavy problem. Diaz then has a shot which hits Ogbonna on the arm. Liverpool desire a penalty kick however the offside flag is up. VAR checks the offside and Diaz was off. Higher play from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold curls a free kick over

A harmful free kick on the sting of the field sees Alexander-Arnold step up however he curls his effort over the wall and over the bar. Perhaps that was a bit too shut for TAA to work his magic?

Bowen has a shot on course

West Ham are waking up. Poor giveaway from Liverpool and Bowen is on to it. He curls his shot on course, however straight at Alisson. The house followers are buoyed by that second. Sloppy from Liverpool.

Diaz goes down within the field, then Elliott hits the side-netting

VAR has a have a look at an incident involving Luis Diaz because the Colombian ahead goes down within the field. It seemed like he was getting away from his marker however he goes down. After a fast verify VAR says no penalty kick however that is higher from Liverpool. Extra zip to their assault. Moments later Robertson clips in a cross and it finds Harvey Elliott on the again publish however he smashes a shot into the side-netting from a decent angle.

Even begin in east London

It has been fairly combative early on as each groups look indignant. You’ll be able to perceive why after their latest kind.

West Ham lineup

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Liverpool lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

West Ham focus, group information

The Hammers simply haven’t been capable of finding the appropriate mixture of gamers in midfield and protection all season lengthy. The significance of Declan Rice has been underlined. Nevertheless, all isn’t misplaced. If West Ham end strongly they’ll nonetheless qualify for Europe and seventh place is properly inside attain. They simply must go for it now.

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (foot), George Earthy (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock)

Liverpool focus, group information

The Reds seemed thus far off it at Everton that it was robust to know why. Mohamed Salah is in a hunch and Liverpool are struggling on the similar time. That’s no coincidence as all the pieces runs via Salah.

OUT: Diogo Jota (hip), Conor Bradley (ankle), Joel Matip (torn ACL – out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin)