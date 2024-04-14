Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca (Apr 13, 2024) Game Analysis

Aurelien Tchouameni struck early within the second half to offer Actual Madrid a 1-0 win away at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday as they rested key gamers forward of their Champions League quarterfinal towards Manchester Metropolis.

The win lifted Madrid to 78 factors, eight factors forward of bitter rivals Barcelona, whom they host in an El Clasico match on the Bernabeu subsequent weekend.

“We’re conscious of the place we’re on this second in LaLiga, within the Champions League, every recreation is sort of a remaining,” Madrid supervisor Carlo Ancelotti stated in his post-match information convention.

“Having that benefit is essential forward of Sunday’s recreation [the Clasico] and that as our goal. I am very comfortable, profitable right here is at all times tough. Within the second half we performed at a really excessive degree.”

picture caption=”Aurelien Tchouameni bought the one objective for Actual Madrid at Mallorca on Saturday.”>

Tchouameni scored within the forty eighth minute with a thunderous shot from outdoors the penalty space that took a deflection in off a defender to depart the goalkeeper lunging at skinny air.

Copa del Rey runners-up Mallorca are fifteenth within the LaLiga standings on 31 factors, six away from the relegation zone.

He used Saturday’s match at Mallorca not solely to relaxation key gamers similar to Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Toni Kroos, but additionally at hand begins to Nacho and Antonio Rüdiger. Tchouameni is suspended for the Metropolis conflict.

Nacho and Rüdiger regarded stable towards Mallorca in a match Madrid ought to have received by an even bigger margin.

“I have not rested the gamers for bodily causes, all of the workforce is ok, solely Rodrygo had a knock and wasn’t 100% however the remaining had been advantageous,” Ancelotti added.

“Brahim [Díaz] performed a spectacular recreation, Lucas Vázquez, Luka Modric did very properly. Bodily the workforce is ok. We’ll win on Wednesday with our perspective, not due to our bodily situation.”

Jude Bellingham had the very best likelihood in a dour first half when his shot bounced off the crossbar.

After Tchouameni scored, Madrid wasted a number of possibilities to increase their lead, which included Díaz lacking a sitter from shut vary.

Ancelotti equaled Zinedine Zidane with 183 league video games coached for Madrid, second solely to Miguel Muñoz’s document 424 league video games.

“The workforce has been very constant, what we have finished is be constant and really stable, we’ve not at all times performed properly however the workforce has at all times competed in each recreation,” Ancelotti added.

“Everyone talks about particular person high quality, which is true, we have now a squad with numerous high quality, however the extra high quality you’ve gotten, the more durable it’s to search out dedication.”

Data from ESPN’s Alex Kirkland, Reuters and The Related Press contributed to this report.