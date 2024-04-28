News
Running Back Blake Corum, Michigan, Round 3, Pick 83
The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Corum was the Huge Ten Convention Working Again of the 12 months for the 2023 season after main the nationwide champion Wolverines with 258 carries for 1,245 yards and a school-record and FBS-high 27 touchdowns. Additionally beginning all 15 video games final yr, he reached 366 factors in his last season at Michigan to develop into this system’s all-time main scorer and likewise set the college report for profession speeding touchdowns with 58.
Moreover, Corum was named MVP of the School Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship after speeding 21 instances for 134 yards and two touchdowns within the Wolverines’ 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies.
Corum was additionally the one FBS participant to attain in each sport throughout 2023 season.
Over his final two faculty seasons, Corum totaled 505 carries for two,708 yards and 45 touchdowns.
More to return on theRams.com.
