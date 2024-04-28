Running Back Blake Corum, Michigan, Round 3, Pick 83

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Corum was the Huge Ten Convention Working Again of the 12 months for the 2023 season after main the nationwide champion Wolverines with 258 carries for 1,245 yards and a school-record and FBS-high 27 touchdowns. Additionally beginning all 15 video games final yr, he reached 366 factors in his last season at Michigan to develop into this system’s all-time main scorer and likewise set the college report for profession speeding touchdowns with 58.