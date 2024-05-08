Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich prediction, odds, time: 2024 UEFA Champions League picks, best bets for May 8

Actual Madrid look to maneuver nearer to a different trophy after lately profitable their thirty sixth La Liga title after they host Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie. Actual Madrid, who’ve captured the crown on this competitors a document 14 instances, battled Bayern to a 2-2 draw within the first leg to increase their UCL unbeaten streak to a membership record-tying 11 video games. Los Blancos are additionally unbeaten of their final 20 contests throughout all competitions and have gone with out a loss in seven straight Champions League matches in opposition to the Bavarians, recording 5 wins and two attracts. Actual Madrid eradicated Bayern within the UCL semifinals in each 2014 and 2018, in addition to the quarterfinals in 2017, and went on to win the title every time.

Kickoff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is about for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are -105 favorites (danger $105 to win $100) within the newest Actual Madrid vs. Bayern Munich odds, whereas the Bavarians are +260 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/below for complete objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Bayern Munich vs. Actual Madrid picks, you must see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Actual Madrid vs. Bayern Munich cash line: Madrid -105, Bayern +260, Draw +270

Actual Madrid vs. Bayern Munich over/below: 2.5 objectives

Actual Madrid vs. Bayern Munich unfold: Los Blancos -0.5 (-105)

RM: Los Blancos have not misplaced since Jan. 18, a 4-2 setback in opposition to Atletico Madrid within the Spherical of 16 within the Copa del Rey

within the Spherical of 16 within the Copa del Rey BM: The Bavarians have allowed multiple purpose in simply certainly one of their final 9 UCL matches

Why it’s best to again Actual Madrid

Los Blancos will likely be wanting to get again within the win column after taking part in to attracts in every of their final 4 Champions League matches, together with one within the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in opposition to Manchester Metropolis that compelled them to get previous the defending champions on penalty kicks. Scoring within the UCL has not been a difficulty for Actual Madrid, as they’ve transformed in 28 consecutive matches within the competitors since struggling a 3-0 loss in December 2018 in opposition to CSKA Moscow. The membership shouldn’t have any downside extending that streak on Wednesday, since Bayern have gone 16 straight video games in opposition to Los Blancos with out posting a clear sheet.

Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior lead Actual Madrid and are amongst seven gamers tied for fifth within the UCL with 5 objectives. Rodrygo transformed in each legs of the quarterfinals, whereas Vinicius recorded a brace within the first leg in opposition to the Bavarians. English midfielder Jude Bellingham has additionally been a stable contributor within the competitors, as he has scored 5 objectives and notched 4 assists to share second place with Rodrygo and 4 others. See which group to choose right here.

Why it’s best to again Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are led offensively by Harry Kane, who’s tied with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe for first within the Champions League with eight objectives. The 30-year-old English striker offered Bayern with a 2-1 lead in opposition to Actual Madrid within the first leg when he transformed within the 57th minute, giving him 4 objectives in his final 4 UCL matches. Kane, who leads the German Bundesliga with a career-high 36 objectives, is tied for eighth on this competitors with three assists.

Since mid-December, Kane has recorded 22 objectives in 24 contests throughout all competitions, by no means going greater than two consecutive matches with out a purpose throughout that span. Winger Leroy Sane ended a prolonged drought by changing within the 53rd minute of the primary leg. The 28-year-old had gone 27 video games throughout all competitions with out a purpose after registering a brace on Oct. 28 in opposition to Darmstadt 98 in a Bundesliga match. See which group to choose right here.

