News
Tyla Was a Literal Sculpture for the Met Gala 2024
Her look was styled by Katie Qian.
As soon as she hit the carpet, it was clear that Tyla’s gown was molded to her physique and never precisely easy to stroll in – she was even seen being carried up the steps at one level. Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing then posted a video the place he will be seen taking a pair of scissors to the underside half of the robe and reducing it in half above the knee, presumably, so she might stroll round.
Instagram content material
This content material will also be seen on the positioning it originates from.
Whereas her gown was a second in time, like sand by means of an hourglass, her time within the highlight is definitely simply beginning. At simply 22 years outdated, the South African singer received her first Grammy award, catapulting her into the mainstream. In March, the up-and-comer launched “Tyla” her debut studio album to crucial acclaim.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News2 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News4 weeks ago
Matt Gaetz Is Winning – The Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
The Fallout TV Show Is Good – Season 1 Review
-
News4 weeks ago
Truong My Lan: Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case
-
News4 weeks ago
New off-road SUV will include a hybrid engine
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta From Anywhere
-
News4 weeks ago
News 19 viewers celebrate National Pet Day!