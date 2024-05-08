Tyla Was a Literal Sculpture for the Met Gala 2024

Her look was styled by Katie Qian.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Trend” at The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork on Could 06, 2024 in New York Metropolis. (Picture by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Photos)Jamie McCarthy/Getty Photos

As soon as she hit the carpet, it was clear that Tyla’s gown was molded to her physique and never precisely easy to stroll in – she was even seen being carried up the steps at one level. Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing then posted a video the place he will be seen taking a pair of scissors to the underside half of the robe and reducing it in half above the knee, presumably, so she might stroll round.

Instagram content material This content material will also be seen on the positioning it originates from.

Whereas her gown was a second in time, like sand by means of an hourglass, her time within the highlight is definitely simply beginning. At simply 22 years outdated, the South African singer received her first Grammy award, catapulting her into the mainstream. In March, the up-and-comer launched “Tyla” her debut studio album to crucial acclaim.