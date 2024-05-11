Ricki Lake opens up on 35-lb weight loss, new diet

Ricki Lake has opened up about her dramatic weight reduction — revealing it’s not as a consequence of widespread medication like Ozempic or Mounjaro, however good old school food plan and train.

The previous speak present host, 55, took to social media to have fun dropping the kilos, posting a photograph sporting the identical costume she mentioned she wore 17 years in the past to the premiere of the documentary “The Enterprise of Being Born.”

“Oh, this previous factor??” she wrote within the Instagram caption on Wednesday. “Simply had it hanging round.”

Alongside a flurry of feedback from followers who heralded the load loss, fellow former speak present host Rosie O’Donnell wrote: “Can’t imagine [you] preserve garments for thus lengthy!!!!”

“Ozempic is de facto working for you. You’ve misplaced lots of weight,” one other individual commented.

However even after a physician’s suggestion to get on remedy to drop some weight, Lake mentioned she has not subscribed to the medication which have turn out to be stylish amongst the wealthy and well-known.

“He was saying [I wasn’t] going to achieve success with out it,” the “Hairspray” breakout instructed “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “I like a problem. I like proving folks unsuitable. It pissed me off.”

Lake attributed shedding 35 kilos since October to a extra pure strategy to wellness — making way of life adjustments together with train, intermittent fasting and the keto food plan.

In February, she shared on Instagram that she had misplaced weight after making a “dedication to myself to get more healthy.”

“I feel it’s protected to say I’m in the very best form of my life,” she mentioned on “GMA,” including, “That is what pleased appears to be like like. I might cry. I’m so pleased.”