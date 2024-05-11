Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges; Louisiana seeks his return

LOGAN, Utah — Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy waived his preliminary listening to in a Utah courtroom Thursday morning, agreeing to let a prescription drug fraud case towards him go ahead. A choose set bail at $100,000 and scheduled an arraignment for July 1.

The rapper, whose actual identify is Kentrell Gaulden, was nonetheless being held after the court docket look. He is accused of posing as a physician to dupe varied pharmacies into promoting him a codeine-laden cough suppressant that’s typically abused.

Gaulden additionally faces a federal gun cost in Baton Rouge. He had been out on a pre-trial launch pending a trial this summer time. The federal court docket in Louisiana desires the rapper returned to Louisiana if the Utah court docket frees him pending proceedings there.

Gaulden, 24, was being allowed to dwell and report in Utah whereas awaiting his federal trial. After the Utah costs had been introduced final month, Louisiana federal prosecutors requested a choose to void his home arrest.

Initially, Gaulden confronted 63 counts, however the docket has been diminished to record 48 costs alleging identification fraud, forgery and acquiring or making an attempt to acquire pharmaceuticals illegally.

In Louisiana, Gaulden is accused of illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon and of possessing an unregistered firearm. He has pleaded not responsible. The rapper had beforehand been convicted of aggravated assault after a 2016 taking pictures.

___

The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, contributed to this report.