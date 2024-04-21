Connect with us

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney winner, highlights: Round-by-round analysis

Published

10 hours ago

on

By

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney winner, highlights: Round-by-round analysis
Ryan Garcia knocked down Devin Haney thrice and received their much-anticipated combat by majority resolution Saturday evening at Barclays Middle in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia, a heavy underdog, rocked Haney together with his patented left hook on every of the knockdowns of their 12-round tremendous light-weight combat.

“He caught me early however I used to be sleeping on it. Caught me abruptly,” mentioned Haney, who suffered his first defeat.

Haney appeared in management for a portion of the combat. However when Garcia went on the assault, he unloaded punches that caught Haney ill-prepared or Haney was merely ill-equipped.

