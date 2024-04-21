Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney winner, highlights: Round-by-round analysis

Ryan Garcia knocked down Devin Haney thrice and received their much-anticipated combat by majority resolution Saturday evening at Barclays Middle in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia, a heavy underdog, rocked Haney together with his patented left hook on every of the knockdowns of their 12-round tremendous light-weight combat.

“He caught me early however I used to be sleeping on it. Caught me abruptly,” mentioned Haney, who suffered his first defeat.

Haney appeared in management for a portion of the combat. However when Garcia went on the assault, he unloaded punches that caught Haney ill-prepared or Haney was merely ill-equipped.

And by the top, Garcia had the gang chanting his title.

“Ry-an! Ry-an!’’

Garcia’s gorgeous victory got here after months of erratic conduct and outlandish claims, resembling he’d conjured up demons.

“Come on guys, you actually thought I used to be loopy?’’ Garcia bellowed throughout his in-ring interview after the combat. “You guys misplaced your individual thoughts,” he advised the cheering crowd.

Garcia scored knockdowns within the seventh, tenth and eleventh rounds together with his left hook. He landed that vicious punch within the first spherical and rocked Haney.

“I simply knew I had management after that,’’ Garcia mentioned. “It’s arduous to get better from huge photographs. You already know, perhaps my conditioning wasn’t my finest, however on the finish of the day I acquired the job performed.’’

Garcia improved to 25-1 and Haney fell to 31-1.

Why was Ryan Garcia turning his again?

Garcia repeatedly turned his again to Haney, particularly within the corners, in what appeared like a defensive posture.

“I don’t know,’’ Garcia mentioned when requested concerning the transfer. “I’ve ADHD, so I simply begin doing random issues.”

Initially, it appeared to confuse Haney. However he simply pounded away on Garcia’s unprotected again. However Garcia was defending his face and the entrance of his physique.

“I assumed the ref let him flip his again … a bit an excessive amount of,’’ Haney mentioned.

Ryan Garcia lashes out at media

Through the in-ring interview, Garcia grew offended and appeared to focus on the media.

“You guys hate on me as a result of I’m fairly and (expletive),’’ he mentioned. “On the finish of the day, I’ve been boxing all of my life and all I do is love God and attempt to assist the kids and also you guys straight hated on me. You guys don’t love the reality.’’

However rage didn’t rule Garcia after the combat.

“I would like a shot of beer, or like alcohol or one thing to get my thoughts going,’’ he mentioned at one level. “You are feeling me? I’m simply kidding. Man, can’t you guys take a joke, man?’’

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney consequence: Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney by resolution

The judges scored it 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney round-by-round combat evaluation

Spherical 1: Garcia strikes with a few blows. A giant left hand by Garcia. Haney rocked! One other left and combo from Garcia. Haney fires again with a proper. Extra punches from Garcia. Garcia unloading. Haney steadies self because the spherical closes. Garcia 10, Haney 9.

Spherical 2: Haney strikes early. A few wild lefts from Garcia. Haney methodically utilizing his left. Garcia not freewheeling. Appears to be like measured now. Certainly there’s extra energy to come back. Haney lands a giant proper. Garcia surprisingly inactive. Now delivering once more. Haney strikes. Massive hook from Garcia misses. Garcia 19, Haney 19.

Spherical 3: Garcia with an overhand proper. Glancing blow. Garcia unloading once more. Nothing lands. But. Garcia lets the left fly once more. Haney connects. Twisted up. Haney utilizing his jab, and appears cautious of Garcia’s energy. Haney tags Garcia. And once more. Garcia seems to be offended. Haney trying in additional management. Haney 29, Garcia 28.

Spherical 4: Garcia now extra aggressive. Opening up. However the fighters are getting twisted up once more. Haney now stalking. Garcia attempting to cover behind his left shoulder. There’s no hiding from Haney. Haney lands a pointy left. Now Garcia connects with a proper. An inactive Garcia backpedaling. Haney 39, Garcia 37.

Spherical 5: Haney firing jabs. Garcia unloads punches, none of which land. Haney seems to be in management. One other missed proper hand from Garcia and a headlock. That first spherical appears gentle years in the past. Crowd booing. Now Garcia lands a proper and grabs Haney across the neck. Fighters separated. Haney exhibiting some apprehension. Haney 49, Garcia 46.

Spherical 6: Garcia trying extra aggressive. A giant proper. Lands a left. Haney might be in hassle. Garcia clearly has the superior energy. Haney rapidly reasserts management. Haney pounding on Garcia within the nook. Warned for hitting Garcia within the again, but it surely’s Garcia who’s ducking as Haney approaches. Crowd booing once more as fighters develop inactive. Haney 58, Garcia 56.

Spherical 7: Haney bulls Garcia right into a nook. However again out they arrive. Garcia lands a left. Down goes Haney! Appears to be like wobbly. Haney’s again on his toes and Garcia is on the assault. Referee deducts some extent from Garcia for a late hit popping out of a clinch. Haney down once more, dominated a slip. Craziness. One knockdown. Haney on the canvas twice extra and dominated slips. Haney wobbling, exhausted. Haney 66, Garcia 65.

Spherical 8: Garcia searching for the knockout blow. Has Haney within the nook, however referee units him free. Haney surprisingly full of life. Tempo slowing. Numerous vitality expended. Haney throwing rights that lack zip. However he’s extra energetic than Garcia. Haney 76, Garcia 74.

Spherical 9: Garcia doing a lot of turning his again as Haney approaches and absorbing left palms from Haney. The duck-and-back flip is Garcia’s signature transfer. Garcia again on the assault, touchdown huge photographs. However only a burst. Haney 86, Garcia 83.

Spherical 10: Garcia lands with a proper, then a left. And down goes Haney once more! He makes the rely. Garcia on the assault once more. Connecting, however each fighters appeared drained as they clinch. Garcia nonetheless utilizing this unconventional technique – turning his again on Haney. One other Garcia left. Staggered. A barrage of punches. Haney attempting to hold on. Haney 94, Garcia 93.

Spherical 11: Haney opens with two lefts. Neither land, however he seems to be alert. Garcia measuring Haney, trying to load up. Now Haney simply holding off after Garcia lands a glancing blow. Twisted up once more. Massive proper from Garcia. Lands left. Down goes Haney once more! For the third time! Makes the rely. Garcia pushes Haney by means of the ropes. Again within the ring. “Ry-an, Ry-an,’’ chants come from the gang. Garcia 103, Haney 102.

Spherical 12: Garcia and Haney keen to trade punches. Realize it’s a crucial spherical. Garcia turning his again once more. Now at heart of ring. Haney engaged on wobbly legs, however lands a jab. Garcia searching for the KO punch, or cruising? Garcia sticking his tongue out at Haney and throwing jabs. Garcia 113, Haney 111.

Ryan Garcia’s ominous phrases

Throughout a fast interview earlier than heading to the ring, Garcia mentioned on the DAZN broadcast of Haney, “I’m keen to kill this man if I’ve to, with all due respect. … I simply don’t depart this ring with out his head.”

And, sure, Garcia wore a crown as he walked from his locker room to the ring.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: all concerning the music?

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney working with completely different vibes because the combat approaches.

What time is the Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney combat?

The primary card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Ring walks for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are estimated to start out at 11 p.m. ET.

Find out how to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

The boxing match may be seen on DAZN ($69.99 with a subscription) and PPV.com ($79.99, no subscription required).

Mike Tyson in home for Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

Tyson drew loud cheers as he headed to his seat. Scheduled to combat Jake Paul July 20, he’ll be watching Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney not fairly from ringside.

Wearing all black, Tyson settled right into a seat a row behind a minimum of one different row of obvious VIPs. He didn’t look significantly bothered both.

Ryan Garcia has company in locker room: A string quartet

What does the fighter who might have guzzled a beer at weigh-in do for an encore?

Ryan Garcia has introduced a string quartet to the locker room.

Arnold Barboza Jr. def. Sean McComb

Arnold Barboza Jr. received a break up resolution over Sean McComb, and the judges’ resolution drew boos after the 10-round tremendous light-weight combat.

“Shout out to Sean McComb,’’ Barboza mentioned. “Robust man.’’

McComb stored Barboza off stability together with his lengthy arms and footwork. However Barboza did land punches in shut quarters and stayed undefeated at 30-0.

One decide scored it 98-92 in favor of McComb, the 31-year-old Irishman. A second decide scored it 96-94 and the third decide scored it 97-93, each in favor of Barboza.

Spherical 1: Numerous jabs, and McComb appears to have landed essentially the most. However Barboza responds with two straight rights, however right here’s McComb ending up the spherical with extra jabs. McComb 10, Barboza 9.

Spherical 2: Barboza extra aggressive, and McComb countering with the jab. Barboza’s throwing with extra energy, he’ll need to land extra cleanly to attain. Barboza searching for room to strike. However McComb largely fending him off with the jab. McComb 20, Barboza 18.

Spherical 3: McComb retaining Barboza off stability. And he’s left an abrasion underneath Barboza’s left eye. How lengthy can he do it? Barboza now connecting, touchdown to McComb’s physique. However McComb stays slippery. McComb 30, Barboza 27.

Spherical 4: McComb comes out bouncing and bobbing and shifting and … Barboza seems to be befuddled. Barboza and McComb trade stable punches. Tempo slowing, probably in favor of Barboza. McComb 40, Barboza 36.

Spherical 5: McComb sticking with sport plan – jab, jab, jab. Firing a left too. Barboza closes the space however seems to be cautious of McComb’s jab. Now it seems to be like Barboza has an abrasion underneath his left eye, however landed heavier punches. McComb 49, Barboza 46.

Spherical 6: McComb’s acquired greater than a jab. Now he’s unloading mixtures. McComb’s peak benefit has emerged as a severe difficulty for Barboza, who has no solutions at this level. McComb 59, Barboza 55.

Spherical 7: McComb wielding these lengthy arms with experience. Has been capable of land with both hand. Barboza lands a heavy proper, then extra. However nothing’s coming straightforward for Barboza. McComb 68, Barboza 65.

Spherical 8: McComb making good use of his jab once more, and Barboza’s searching for openings. Crowd booing. Perhaps getting as annoyed with McComb as Barboza is. However McComb combating successfully. McComb 78, Barboza 74.

Spherical 9: Barboza seems to be tentative despite the fact that he’s clearly trailing on the playing cards. No urgency. It’s McComb who’s initiating a lot of the motion, with each palms. Feinting, juking, bobbing, weaving, McComb in management. McComb 88, Barboza 83.

Spherical 10: Sounds of singing Irish followers. McComb, the Irishman, has given them purpose to rejoice. Now McComb bleeding over the correct eye. Barboza selecting up the tempo, however means too late. McComb 97, Barboza 93.

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Pierre Dibombe

Two unintended headbutts turned the ring right into a grotesque sight, with Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan and Pierre Dibombe of France every bleeding from cuts above a watch.

A ringside physician halted the tremendous middleweight combat shortly after the eighth spherical started, and Melikuziev beat the beforehand unbeaten Dibombe by unanimous resolution.

The judges scored the combat 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 in favor of Melikuziev.

Melikuziev improved to 14-1 and Dibombe fell to 22-1-1.

Spherical 1: Melikuziev threw loads of punches but it surely was arduous to inform what landed. Dibombe was bleeding badly from his proper eye because the spherical got here to an finish. It was dominated an unintended headbutt, based on the DAZN broadcast. Melikuziev 10, Dimbobe 9.

Spherical 2: With lower than a minute left within the spherical, it’s stopped so a physician can examine the reduce over Dibombe’s eye. Appears to be like terrible, however he desires to proceed and so he does – touchdown punches too. Melikuziev 19, Dibombe 19.

Spherical 3: Primarily combating with one eye, Dibombe is a warrior, throwing punches and touchdown just a few. However Melikuziev seems to be in management, and he’s not going to assist Dibombe shield that proper eye. Melikuziev 29, Dibombe 28.

Spherical 4: Dibombe lands a giant proper. However Melikuziev isn’t shaken. He stays on the assault. Some good exchanges right here, and now Dibombe attracts blood from Melikuziev’s nostril and left eye. Could have been one other unintended headbutt. Melikuziev 38, Dibombe 38.

Spherical 5: Melikuziev scores a knockdown whilst Dibombe protests. However he is rapidly up and able to go because the scene turns grotesque. Now each fighters are bleeding profusely from a watch. A ringside physician inspects Melikuziev’s reduce left eye and lets the combat proceed. Melikuziev closes out with a flourish. Melikuziev 48 Dibombe 46.

Spherical 6: Motion is slowing. Melikuziev has not been capable of keep his momentum from Spherical 5. However Melikuziev the aggressor. Melikuziev 58, Dibombe 55.

Spherical 7: In shut vary, however nothing to jot down house about. Or to jot down to you about, pricey reader. A stable combo from Dibombe. However now Melikuziev bullies Dibombe into the nook. Melikuziev unloaded punches, however Dibombe’s landed with extra drive. Melikuziev 67, Dibombe 65.

Physician halts the combat after the seventh spherical due to the reduce underneath Melikuziev’s eye opened by an unintended headbutt.

David Jimenez def. John Ramirez

David Jimenez of Costa Rica bloodied and battered American John Ramirez and received their 12-round tremendous flyweight combat by a unanimous resolution.

Jimenez routinely charged out of the nook and took the combat to Ramirez. He absorbed photographs, however dished out extra, leaving Ramirez bleeding profusely from the correct eye.

The judges scored it 117-111, 117-111, 116-112.

Spherical 1: Ramirez falls to the canvas after Jimenez bulls into him. Might need been price one thing within the Octagon. Again on his toes, Ramirez seems to be unshaken. Ramirez 10, Jimenez 9.

Spherical 2: Jimenez extra energetic now and touchdown punches. Fighters look content material at heart of ring, buying and selling punches. Ramirez seems to be like stronger fighter, however Jimenez not backing away. Ramirez 19, Jimenez 19.

Spherical 3: Jimenez lands a stable left – and throwing it once more. Ramirez steadying himself behind his jab. Jimenez outworking Ramirez. Now Jimenez showboating. Ramirez catches him late. Jimenez 29, Ramirez 28.

Spherical 4: Punches flying. Each fighters nonetheless keen to commerce on the heart of the ring. Ramirez may be getting the higher of those exchanges. Jimenez has Ramirez on the ropes, digging in. Ramirez turns the tables and begins touchdown his personal punches. Jimenez 39, Ramirez 37.

Spherical 5: Jimenez seems to be like a marionette. Making an attempt to maintain Ramirez off stability with the awkward motion. However now it’s again to crawling. Jimenez delivering combos, hanging the physique and head of Ramirez, who responds with efficient counterpunching. Jimenez 48, Ramirez 47.

Spherical 6: Jimenez expenses out of his nook, setting the tone. Initiating the motion, and there’s a lot of it. Ramirez in management for a stretch. However Jimenez works Ramirez again onto the ropes once more. Every time they go, it’s Jimenez who’s the extra energetic fighter – and he finishes with a flurry. Jimenez 58, Ramirez 56.

Spherical 7: May as nicely transfer these guys inside a telephone sales space. Jimenez desires to shut the space and Ramirez obliges. Perhaps take it to a again alley. Each have landed their justifiable share of punches. Jimenez 67, Ramirez 66.

Spherical 8: Ramirez to self: “Will this man ever run out of vitality?’’ You gotta marvel, as Jimenez is forcing the motion but once more. Jimenez showboating once more, an indication he’s acquired loads of gasoline within the tank after getting the most effective of Ramirez in that spherical. Jimenez 77, Ramirez 75.

Spherical 9: Shock, shock. Right here they’re buying and selling blows once more. When does exhaustion set in? Jimenez simply pounding on Ramirez in the course of the last 15 seconds of that spherical. Jimenez 87, Ramirez 84.

Spherical 10: Jimenez has blood on his again. It belongs to Ramirez. Jimenez the cleaner fighter and the more energizing fighter. Ramirez attempting to bull his means into Jimenez, who’s all too glad to tangle in shut quarters. Jimenez 96, Ramirez 94.

Spherical 11: Numerous grappling. Issues devolving right here. However Jimenez discovering house to throw punches. Stalking now. Has Ramirez within the nook. Jimenez 106, Ramirez 103.

Spherical 12: Jimenez has Ramirez within the nook once more. Largely been the aggressor for 12 rounds. Ramirez touchdown, however Jimenez fires proper again. Now Ramirez bleeding profusely from his proper eye. Face coated with blood. Jimenez sporting Ramirez’s blood and ending sturdy. Jimenez 116, Ramirez 112.

Major card begins: Charles Conwell def. Nathaniel Gallimore by TKO

Charles Conwell hadn’t fought in additional than a 12 months.

There was no signal of ring relaxation Saturday, when he stopped Nathaniel Gallimore by TKO within the sixth spherical of their tremendous welterweight bout.

Gallimore did not capitalize on his attain and as a substitute ate a barrage of punches from Conwell. The referee waved off the combat with 2:08 left within the sixth spherical.

Conwell landed 136 punches in comparison with 39 punches for Gallimore, based on the DAZN broadcast.

Conwell, who’s signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, improved to 19-0 with 14 knockouts and Gallimore fell to 22-8-1.

Spherical 1: Fighters measuring one another, buying and selling jabs within the heart of the ring. Conwell stalking now. Conwell lands a proper to Gallimore’s ear. Lands two arduous physique photographs. Conwell 10, Gallimore 9.

Spherical 2: Conwell on the offensive once more, however nothing huge touchdown but. An uppercut from Conwell. Conwell unloading now, however just for a burst. Gallimore attempting to make use of his jab and attain benefit to maintain Conwell at bay. Not working. One other barrage from Conwell to shut out the spherical. Conwell 20, Gallimore 18.

Spherical 3: Gallimore firing an efficient jab, however in all probability received’t be sufficient to sluggish Conwell. In actual fact, it’s not. Conwell unleashing a livid flurry. Gallimore bleeding from proper eye, mouth and nostril. Conwell simply pounding away. Conwell 30, Gallimore 27.

Spherical 4: Gallimore has taken a beating, however he’s on the heart of the ring, firing jabs. Good stretch right here for Gallimore, cornering Conwell and touchdown physique photographs. Onerous proper from Conwell. Conwell 40, Gallimore 36.

Spherical 5: The tempo is slowing down now. Properly, wrote that too quickly. Conwell pounding away. Gallimore absorbing the punches and bleeding. Conwell is relentless. Conwell 50, Gallimore 45.

Spherical 6: Conwell firing from the outset. Gallimore lands a very good left – a pebble amidst Conwell’s boulders. It’s over. Referee stops the combat with 2:08 left within the sixth spherical. Chares Conwell is the winner by TKO.

Claressa Shields on weight benefit for Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia got here in three kilos over the contracted weight of 140 kilos. Will that make a distinction in his bout towards Devin Haney? Claressa Shields would not assume so.

“I don’t assume that weight makes a distinction. It could give him a bit extra vitality or what not. Or not being drained. However he’s nonetheless going to combat the identical. So I don’t assume it’s altering nothing,” Shields mentioned.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia predictions

Predictions from choose boxing writers and fighters:

Robert Segal, Boxing Information 24: “Even when Haney is planning to combat in a toe-to-toe combat, as soon as he tastes Ryan’s energy, he’ll change his thoughts about that and revert to the safety-first fashion we noticed him use in his final 4 fights.’’

Prediction: Haney by a one-sided resolution or late knockout

Fortunate Ngamwajasat, Bleacher Report: “One punch can flip any combat and ‘King Ry’ positively has the arsenal to catch Haney if he is not cautious. Nonetheless, the sensible cash right here says Haney retains Garcia at arm’s size and cruises to victory.

Prediction: Haney by unanimous resolution

Josh Peter, USA TODAY: ”With Ryan Garcia’s erratic conduct, I’m hoping for the most effective however anticipating the worst.”

Prediction: Haney wins after Garcia is DQ’d within the 8th spherical.

Claressa Shields advised Struggle Hub TV, “It’ll be entertaining. Such as you’ll see Ryan go on the market and be flashy and throw his mixtures and be sharp and lengthy and stuff. However I feel that Devin is simply the higher boxer and he’ll have the ability to make Ryan run into some issues and I feel it’ll be a unanimous resolution for Devin.”

Canelo Alvarez advised Struggle Hub TV he thinks Garcia will win “if he’s one hundred pc.’’ However Alvarez additionally mentioned, “The individuals round him want to assist him. So, I really feel a bit unhappy for him as a result of he must have a very good particular person, good individuals round him.”

Shane Mosley advised Struggle Hype, “I’d say Devin has the larger benefit, which means he’ll have the ability to outbox, transfer round and perceive Ryan. However on the identical time … Ryan does have a giant left hook and a giant punch.”

Shawn Porter mentioned of Garcia on his podcast, “I feel he’s going to come back to the ring snug towards Devin, assured towards Devin. You bought (coach) Derrick James within the nook now, so that they’re working fundamentals and fundamentals.”

Adrien Broner mentioned, “My brother say he acquired a $1 million that Devin win this combat tonight. And if I had cash like I had again within the day, I’d in all probability put my $1 million with H too. However taking that I solely acquired $13, I like Ryan for the knockout. I like my odds. I acquired to triple this (expletive) up.”

Devin Haney’s mother responds to Ryan Garcia

Throughout a promotional occasion on the Empire State Constructing, Garcia repeatedly barked in Haney’s face, “The place’s you mother, (expletive)?’’

Haney violently shoved Garcia within the face and neck.

However it didn’t finish there.

Later, throughout a dialog that aired stay on X, previously Twitter, Garcia mentioned he’d heard that Haney’s father, Invoice, had “pimped out’’ Haney’s mom.

Then on Thursday, with the 2 boxers on the stage for the ultimate press convention, Garcia requested, “The place’s your mama? Oh, I’m going to go flirt along with your mama. …I would like a few of your mama.’’

Haney’s mom was within the viewers.

And when somebody approached her after the press convention, she mentioned of Garcia, “I’ll chew the (expletive). I’ll chew him.’’

Sergiy Derevyanchenko def. Vaughn Alexander by unanimous resolution

In a sterling show of accuracy and talent, Derevyanchenko outclassed Alexander with countless mixtures of punches within the 10-round tremendous middleweight combat. The Ukrainian fighter dropped Alexander to the canvas with a left hook to the physique within the eighth spherical.

Within the 2023 Struggle of the Yr, Derevyanchenko misplaced to Jaime Munguia by unaminous resolution in a 10-round battle. However his bout towards Alexander was a 10-round spotlight reel.

The Ukrainian improved to 15-5. Alexander fell to 18-11-1.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney fought as amateurs

The combat on Saturday is not going to be the primary assembly between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

They confronted off 4 occasions as amateurs and every received twice, based on BoxRec. (Oscar De La Hoya, the co-promoter of the Garcia-Haney combat, and others have mentioned they’ve fought six occasions as amateurs and that every fighter received thrice. De La Hoya touts the eminent bout Sport 7.)

Properly, it was sport on on the 2014 USA Nationwide Junior Championships when Garcia and Haney fought as 14-year-olds within the last at 125 kilos.

Right here’s footage of that combat:

Darius Fulghum def. Cristian Olivas by TKO

Fulghum, who has a nursing diploma from Prairie View A&M, is specializing in his boxing profession and it’s paying off.

He pounded Olivas with a barrage of punches and a flurry within the fourth spherical led the referee to wave off the tremendous middleweight combat.

Fulghum, 27, improved to 11-0. Olivas, 32, fell to 22-11.

Jonathan Canas def. Markus Bowes by unanimous resolution

Canas, a 6-foot righty, capitalized on his attain benefit towards the 5-6 Bowes. Not solely did Canas, 22, use his jab successfully, however he additionally landed loads of sturdy rights of their four-round tremendous light-weight bout.

Canas improved to 4-0 and Bowes fell to 2-6.

Amari Jones def. Armel Mbumba-Yassa by TKO

Jones, a part of Devin Haney’s secure, knocked Mbumba-Yassa within the sixth spherical. Quickly after the referee later waved off the Tremendous Middleweight combat that Jones dominated from the outset.

Jones, 31, improved to 12-0. Mbumba-Yassa, a local of The Republic of the Congo who had fought solely 13 days earlier, fell to 10-2-1.

Who decides if Ryan Garcia is mentally match to combat?

Whether or not Ryan Garcia is mentally match to combat Haney in the end is a matter for the New York State Athletic Fee to resolve. And this week, as Garcia’s erratic conduct has continued, nicely regarded boxing analyst Teddy Atlas mentioned he was “dissatisfied” with the state athletic fee.

“There’s just one purpose now we have commissions, to make sure the welfare and well being of a fighter going into a hoop, to be sure that mentally and bodily, they’re of fine, sound thoughts and physique,” Atlas mentioned on his podcast, “The Struggle with Teddy Atlas.” “I don’t know you can say that about Garcia in the event you didn’t consider him with the correct individuals.”

Garcia has mentioned he underwent psychological analysis and handed.

In an announcement supplied to USA TODAY Sports activities, the fee mentioned it is not going to touch upon “the precise medical testing and evaluations of any explicit particular person.”

The fee additionally mentioned it “has broad authority to evaluate the medical health {of professional} athletes (psychological and bodily well being included), and engages in an intensive case-by-case due diligence course of with each skilled athlete primarily based on their private medical historical past and circumstances previous to their participation in competitors. No match is held till the skilled athletes are discovered medically match for competitors.”

Kevin Newman II def. Eric Robles by TKO

With Roy Jones Jr. in his nook, Newman scored a TKO within the fourth spherical of their cruiserweight bout.

Newman dropped Robles with a flurry of punches earlier within the fourth spherical, then landed a tough proper that left Robles on his knees. The referee promptly waved off the combat.

Newman, 32, improved to 15-3-1 and Robles, 32, of Mexico fell to 9-4.

How a lot does Ryan Garcia weigh?

On the weigh-in on Friday, as Ryan Garcia stepped on the dimensions, he guzzled what seemed to be a beer. On a video he shared on X, previously Twitter, Garcia wrote that it was “one hundred pc price it.” However he later posted a message that mentioned, “Apple Juice and glowing water HEHE.”

What was indeniable: Garcia weighed in at 143.2 kilos.

There was no such drama with Devin Haney, who weighed in at 140 kilos.

And since the 2 boxers made a pre-fight guess – Every would owe the opposite $500,000 for each pound they had been over the 140-pound contracted weight – Haney discovered himself $1.5 million richer.

Shamar Canal def. Pedro Borgaro by unanimous resolution

Skilled by Devin Haney’s father, Canal knocked down Borgaro within the third spherical and was in management all through the six-round, light-weight combat.

Canal, 21 and signed to Devin Haney Promotions, improved to 8-0. Borgaro, an 18-year-old from Mexico, fell to 7-2.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia full card

Listed below are the bouts on the primary card:

≻ Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb, co-main, WBO Inter-Continental Tremendous Light-weight, 10 rounds

≻ Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe, WBA Inter-Continental Tremendous Middleweight, 10 rounds

≻ John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, WBA Interim World Tremendous Flyweight, 12 rounds

≻ Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, Tremendous Welterweight, 12 rounds

What are the win-loss data for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney?

≻ Ryan Garcia: 24-1 with 20 KO’s

≻ Devin Haney: 31-0 with 15 KO’s

Tickets for Garcia vs. Haney combat

As of Friday evening, tickets for the combat at Barclays Middle had been obtainable for $112 and up on Stubhub earlier than charges.

