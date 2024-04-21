Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia odds, prediction: Boxing expert on 49-13 roll reveals picks for April 20 fight

Following a weird chain of occasions that many boxing observers have claimed is probably the most uncommon they’ve ever seen, the struggle between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia remains to be on for Saturday evening with some revised provisions. The 12-round struggle is ready to anchor the primary Haney vs. Garcia struggle card (9 p.m. ET) from the Barclays Heart in Brooklyn. The struggle had been set as a title protection of the WBC junior welterweight crown for Haney, however after Garcia missed weight by 3.2 kilos Friday, he’s now ineligible for the title. What’s extra, Haney might be in line to obtain a $1.5 million payout from his opponent after Garcia promised in Thursday’s closing press convention to pay $500,000 per pound if he missed weight. Nevertheless, Garcia’s official monetary penalty, per phrases of the struggle contract, stays unclear.

Haney is a -700 favourite (threat $700 to win $100), whereas Garcia is priced at +425 within the newest Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia odds. The over/underneath for whole rounds accomplished is 10.5, with the Beneath favored at -120 and the Overestimated at -110.

Kahn is a real boxing insider who has his finger on the heartbeat of what is going on on inside and out of doors of the ring. He has managed quite a few world champions and at the moment manages 20 fighters via his firm, Battle Sport Advisors. Kahn received the 2022 Boxing Writers Affiliation of America Cus D’Amato Supervisor of the Yr award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Corridor of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny in the case of choosing fights. He’s an astounding 49-13 on his final 62 boxing picks on SportsLine, returning almost $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anybody who has adopted him has already seen huge returns.

Now, with Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from each angle and launched assured predictions for the struggle.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia preview

Along with his perception that he’s the superior all-around boxer, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) additionally has maintained that he thinks he’s able to breaking Garcia’s will to win. He pointed to Garcia’s defeat to Gervonta Davis final yr for example of Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) fading when issues did not go his approach in a struggle.

In that matchup, Garcia was floored within the second spherical with a tough shot from Davis and almost counted out. He beat the referee’s depend and continued however appeared apprehensive and unwilling to interact all through. Within the seventh spherical, Garcia obtained clipped with what appeared like a glancing physique shot and retreated to a vacant nook, the place he voluntarily took a knee with out even trying to reply the depend. Haney says these actions are proof that Garcia is weak-minded, and he plans to place Garcia in an identical place Saturday.

“He does not have the abilities, he does not have the struggle IQ and he does not have the guts. We have seen him stop earlier than,” Haney advised the media.

Regardless of all of the occasions main as much as the struggle, maybe the final word equalizer for Garcia is his deadly energy, along with his knockout price of 83.3% rating among the many highest within the historical past of the light-weight division. He’s recognized for a devastating left hook, a sneaky uppercut and punishing combos. Due to this, some observers are giving him extra than simply the proverbial puncher’s likelihood Saturday.

Bernard Hopkins is one in all them. Hopkins, the previous champion who additionally has labored as a boxing analyst for quite a few networks, is now a part of the Golden Boy crew that promotes Garcia. He advised the media this week that the relative lack of energy from Haney (15 KOs in 31 wins) will present Garcia with the boldness to let his palms go with out fearing a lot of a consequence ought to he go away openings or make a mistake.

"I believe that he can take probabilities with Devin Haney as a result of I've seen him struggle a number of fights, and he by no means hurts anyone," Hopkins mentioned. "Can he outwork you? Completely. However while you're in there with a man that you understand you may take extra probabilities with than not, that is a confidence booster for anyone that is on the opposite finish. That is Ryan Garcia. You may take extra probabilities with a man that may't harm you."

Easy methods to make Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney picks

Kahn likes the struggle to go underneath 10.5 rounds. He is additionally made the decision on a method-of-victory prop and a assured money-line choose.

