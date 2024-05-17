Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harris County area Thursday

Thursday by way of early Friday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days and can probably function rounds of heavy rain and some robust to extreme storms.

A Twister Warning has been issued for Austin County in southeastern Texas till 6 p.m. The warning has been prolonged for Harris County till 7 p.m.

The Nationwide Climate Service issued a Twister Warning for Liberty and Chambers County till 7:45 p.m.

A twister watch was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, and Galveston County till 10 p.m.

The Nationwide Climate Service has issued a twister watch within the Houston space till 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Nationwide Climate Service in League Metropolis issued a Extreme Thunderstorm Warning in Northern Fort Bend County, and Southeastern Montgomery County till 7 p.m. A Extreme Thunderstorm Warning was additionally issued for Northwestern Chambers County, Southcentral Liberty County in southeastern Texas in southeastern Texas till 7:15 p.m.

One other warning was issued for Northwestern Galveston County, Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas, and Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas till 7:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was additionally issued for Grimes till 6:45 p.m. One other warning was issued for San Jacinto and Walker County till 7 p.m. and Polk County till 7:30 p.m.

Circumstances are favorable late Thursday and Thursday evening for heavy storms, particularly north of I-10.

Three to 6 inches could possibly be widespread for most of the similar spots nonetheless recovering from the storms of late April and early Could.

The timing for Houston contains scattered afternoon storms and extra probably storms Thursday evening.

As soon as we get previous Friday afternoon, we’ll enter an extended stretch of scorching, humid climate.

Flood Watch within the Houston space

A Flood Watch is in impact from 1 p.m. Thursday by way of Friday morning for areas close to and north of I-10, together with Houston. Counties included within the watch embrace Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Harris, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.