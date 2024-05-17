News
Houston severe weather: Damaging storms leave trail of destruction in multiple parts of the city and surrounding areas
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A extreme storm with damaging winds, prompting twister alerts, handed via Houston and surrounding areas late Thursday, abandoning a path of injury.
In west Harris County, ABC13’s cameras captured a few downed transmission traces at West and Fry Street.
“These are the strongest ones, those that carry the best present, and it takes a number of wind to topple one thing like this as a result of they’re constructed to resist excessive winds,” Chief Forecaster David Tillman mentioned throughout Thursday’s protection replace on the downed traces.
Additionally in Katy, alongside Fry Street and FM-529, eyewitness photographs confirmed harm to a house’s yard and a tree that snapped, with a part of it on prime of a automobile.
In that very same space, extra pictures confirmed harm to the Starbucks location throughout the road from Cy-Springs Excessive College. Down the street from that space, within the Cypress Springs retail plaza, the plaza’s signal took on heavy harm, with some components practically ripped off.
Within the northeast a part of the town, a viewer despatched pictures of the harm on the Krab Junkie on Kelly Street. Photos confirmed downed branches and what seems to be a trampoline and a fan on a put up and fence.
Photos from one other one in every of ABC13’s cameras present huge harm to the Conejo Malo membership at Travis Avenue close to Commerce. Footage exhibits a whole brick wall of the constructing ripped off, with greater than dozens of bricks masking the parking zone. It is unclear if anybody was contained in the constructing throughout that point.
Within the northwest space, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on social media a picture of an uprooted tree that had fallen on the intersection of Pinemont Drive and TC Jester.
“Please keep away from the roadways if attainable,” Gonzalez urged.
Additionally in downtown, a visitor on the Hyatt Regency shared a video of water pouring inside after winds apparently blew out the home windows.
Up to now, it is unclear if anybody has been injured.
