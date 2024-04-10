News
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect until 4am
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – One other spherical of thunderstorms pushed via the central Brazos Valley whereas we have been attempting to get to sleep Tuesday night time. Whereas we await this robust low strain system to cross over, we are going to watch and await potential further improvement via the in a single day hours and into the early morning, particularly east.
The first menace stays hail and robust wind, although an remoted twister can’t be dominated out. Remoted areas of flooding are additionally potential in areas which have already collected over an inch over the previous 24 hours.
Updates might be discover all through the night time on air as needed, and all our digital platforms, together with the PinPoint Climate App.
Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News1 week ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News1 week ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News1 week ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News1 week ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News1 week ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News1 week ago
‘Howard Stern’ radio personality, regular guest dead at 55
-
News4 days ago
Damian Lillard in first year with Milwaukee Bucks: All-Star season