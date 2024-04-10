Severe Thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect until 4am

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – One other spherical of thunderstorms pushed via the central Brazos Valley whereas we have been attempting to get to sleep Tuesday night time. Whereas we await this robust low strain system to cross over, we are going to watch and await potential further improvement via the in a single day hours and into the early morning, particularly east.

The first menace stays hail and robust wind, although an remoted twister can’t be dominated out. Remoted areas of flooding are additionally potential in areas which have already collected over an inch over the previous 24 hours.

Updates might be discover all through the night time on air as needed, and all our digital platforms, together with the PinPoint Climate App.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.