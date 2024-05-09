Shaq responds to ex-wife Shaunie writing she wasn’t in love with him

Shaquile O’Neal has responded to a e book excerpt by which his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, admitted she might need by no means been in love with the NBA legend.

Henderson, now 49, who created the VH1 “Basketball Wives” sequence, launched a e book this week entitled “Undefeated: Altering the Guidelines and Successful on My Personal Phrases.”

O’Neal, 52, now an NBA studio analyst for TNT, responded in a publish on Instagram to what Henderson had written about their marriage in her e book.





Shaquille O’Neal stated that he understands why his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson may not have ever been in love with him. Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

“I perceive,” O’Neal wrote.

“I wouldn’t have been in love with me both. Wishing you all the perfect. All love, Shaq.”

He added, “Belief me, I get it.”

The couple married in 2002 and divorced in 2011.

“I loved these candy early years being a mom and elevating my kids; my days have been all the time busy with youngsters and household, and from time to time I bought to journey or take pleasure in somewhat of the NBA excessive life. However invisibly, my marriage was starting to crumble,” Henderson, now 49, wrote.







NBA participant Shaquille O’Neal and then-wife Shaunie Henderson arrive to the 2007 ESPY Awards on the Kodak Theatre on July 11, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

“As I’ve written, it wasn’t apparent early on. You understand how once you first get sick, and the signs are so gentle that you just’re not even positive you might be sick? That’s how issues have been within the early years. I used to be busy and blissful and didn’t discover what was happening. However because the illness progressed, the signs grew to become more durable and more durable to disregard.”

The couple shares 4 kids collectively — sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah — whereas O’Neal has a daughter, Taahirah, from a previous relationship, and Henderson has a son, Myles, from a earlier relationship.

Henderson wrote that O’Neal had a behavior of “going lacking” and that she suspected infidelity.

“Wanting again, I don’t know that I used to be ever actually in love with the person, however I used to be in love with the thought of being married to the person I had a household with,” Henderson wrote.

“I used to be in love with the thought of constructing a life collectively. I actually did take pleasure in spending time with him. [NBA] highway journeys gave me an opportunity to be with my husband and expertise the NBA life for a short while.”

Final June, O’Neal admitted the place he got here up quick as a husband.

“I had two excellent girls and I messed it up,” Shaq instructed the singer Monica on her podcast.

“My first one was my child mom, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], after which I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was additionally an ideal lady and I messed it up.

“Yeah, you understand, we have been younger and all the time simply doing dumb stuff. However, the benefit of our relationship is that they forgave me and we’ve a great relationship now. However once you ask me concerning the excellent lady — I had two excellent girls and I messed it up, simply by, you understand, being dumb.”

He relayed the recommendation he provides his sons of their relationships.

“Very first thing you need to be is trustworthy, trustworthy with your self and trustworthy together with your companion… I inform my sons on a regular basis, a person has three jobs in relation to a lady. Defend, present and love,” O’Neal continued.

“Some males can solely provide two, for no matter motive, however I’ma educate you provide all three. And that’s what I attempt to do — and though I don’t have a relationship with the ladies that I let get away, I’ll all the time PPL: defend, present, and love, no matter they want they get it from me.”