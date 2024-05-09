Shaq responds to ex-wife’s comments about their marriage: ‘Wouldn’t have been in love with me either’

NBA Corridor of Famer Shaquille O’Neal appeared to deal with feedback made by his ex-wife, who mentioned he saved “going lacking” whereas they have been nonetheless collectively.

O’Neal has been open about his flaws in his previous marriage with Shaunie Henderson, whom he was with for nearly 9 years earlier than they acquired a divorce in 2011.

After Henderson made the feedback in her new e-book, ‘Undefeated: Altering the Guidelines and Successful on My Personal Phrases,’ O’Neal posted on social media seemingly admitting his faults but once more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I perceive…I wouldn’t have been in love with me both,” he mentioned. “Wishing you all the most effective…All love, Shaq.”

O’Neal and Henderson had 4 youngsters collectively: sons Shareef and Shaquir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

Shareef O’Neal commented below his put up saying, “Love you man! You saved my life.”

Shareef needed to endure coronary heart surgical procedure after being identified with an anomalous coronary artery, a congenital coronary heart defect that induced an artery to develop within the improper place when he was 18 years previous.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL SAYS HE’S ONLY WATCHING WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL THIS YEAR: ‘THE BOYS SUCK’

There was a chance Shareef would by no means play basketball once more, however he performed for the G League Ignite this previous season, averaging 5.6 factors over 15.5 minutes per recreation.

Henderson broke down her marriage with O’Neal throughout the binds of her e-book, starting with how all the things appeared nice at first. Nonetheless, wanting again, she mentioned she was blind to issues early on that have been beginning to make the wedding “crumble.”

“I loved these candy early years being a mom and elevating my youngsters; my days have been all the time busy with children and household, and once in a while I acquired to journey or get pleasure from somewhat of the NBA excessive life. However invisibly, my marriage was starting to crumble,” Henderson wrote, per the New York Publish.

“As I’ve written, it wasn’t apparent early on. You understand how once you first get sick, and the signs are so gentle that you just’re not even certain you’re sick? That’s how issues have been within the early years. I used to be busy and blissful and didn’t discover what was occurring. However because the illness progressed, the signs turned more durable and more durable to disregard.”

Henderson mentioned she couldn’t ignore O’Neal not being round when his each day tasks have been dealt with by others.

“Take Shaquille’s behavior of ‘going lacking,’” Henderson wrote. “Our chef did all of the grocery purchasing. His managers paid all of the payments. I took care of the youngsters. So the place was he going within the morning, through the day, and at evening? Nobody works out that usually.”

Henderson added that she heard the rumor that O’Neal had a rental in Miami Seashore after he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Miami Warmth.

“I began to get suspicious, however he all the time had a solution, and I may by no means show something. Finally, I used to be pressured to confess that my household life wasn’t as blissful or excellent as I wished to consider.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since their divorce, O’Neal has mentioned on quite a few events that he was an issue throughout their marriage. In April 2023, he went on “The Pivot Podcast,” the place he mentioned, “I used to be dangerous. It was all me.”

Observe Fox Information Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox Information Sports activities Huddle publication.