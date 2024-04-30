SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to probe future of local news with MacArthur Foundation president

SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to probe way forward for native information with MacArthur Basis president

CARBONDALE, Ailing. — John Palfrey, president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Basis, will be part of Southern Illinois College Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Coverage Institute on Monday, Might 6, for a digital dialog on challenges confronting philanthropy and a significant initiative to bolster native information organizations throughout the US.

Palfrey will be part of John Shaw, the institute’s director, to debate the inspiration’s work in numerous areas, together with nuclear safety, local weather change, legal justice reform and journalism.

The dialogue, by way of Zoom at 10 a.m., is free and open to the general public, however registration is required. The dialog is a part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” dialogue collection. Go to paulsimoninstitute.org/occasions to register.

The Chicago-based MacArthur Basis has property of greater than $7 billion and is without doubt one of the most influential and revered foundations on the earth, Shaw stated.

“John Palfrey is without doubt one of the most artistic and progressive leaders on the earth of philanthropy,” Shaw stated. “He’s additionally a modern-day Renaissance man who’s a revered educator, writer, authorized scholar and innovator with a deep experience in how new media is altering studying and training.”

The dialog will embody dialogue of Palfrey’s “passionate and efficient management of an vital initiative referred to as Press Ahead,” Shaw stated.

The initiative seeks to boost $1 billion over 5 years “to strengthen native information protection in the US. He believes that supporting native information protection is crucial to renewing our democracy,” Shaw stated.

Palfrey has an undergraduate diploma from Harvard Faculty, a graduate diploma from the College of Cambridge and a regulation diploma from Harvard Legislation College.

He’s the writer, co-author or editor of 10 books, together with “The Related Guardian: An Skilled Information to Parenting in a Digital World,” “Protected Areas, Courageous Areas: Variety and Free Expression in Schooling” and “Born Digital: How Youngsters Develop Up in a Digital Age.”

Earlier than turning into the MacArthur Basis president in 2019, he was the top of college at Phillips Academy Andover. Palfrey has been a regulation professor and vice dean at Harvard Legislation College and the founding president of the board of administrators of the Digital Public Library of America. He served on the John S. and James L. Knight Basis board for greater than a decade, together with six years as board chair.

Attendees are inspired to submit questions for Palfrey on the registration kind or electronic mail inquiries to [email protected].

Extra data, a listing of the institute’s upcoming occasions and previous audio system and occasions can be found.