News

Star Wars Outlaws is out this August, and wow does it look more jam-packed full of aliens than any Star Wars game I can remember

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Final 12 months we wrote that Star Wars Outlaws seemed like the perfect factor Ubisoft has made in years, and it hinted at a large enough scope that I used to be slightly skeptical it could really be launched in 2024. However not solely is it really coming this 12 months, it is coming this summer time: Ubisoft introduced an August 30 launch date in a brand new trailer that is heavy on cutscenes, characters, and numerous very Star Wars-y motion moments.

In about two-and-a-half minutes of trailer, we get the entire following: 

  • An absolute smorgasbord of alien races
  • A Mon Calamari doing the gravelly voice
  • A ridiculous Star Wars title within the villain, “Sliro”
  • AT-STs, aka rooster walkers
  • A Jabba and Han Solo in carbonite cameo
  • Stealing a ship from an Imperial hangar
  • Spaceship dogfighting
  • The Sarlacc pit
