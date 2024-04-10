Star Wars Outlaws is out this August, and wow does it look more jam-packed full of aliens than any Star Wars game I can remember

Final 12 months we wrote that Star Wars Outlaws seemed like the perfect factor Ubisoft has made in years, and it hinted at a large enough scope that I used to be slightly skeptical it could really be launched in 2024. However not solely is it really coming this 12 months, it is coming this summer time: Ubisoft introduced an August 30 launch date in a brand new trailer that is heavy on cutscenes, characters, and numerous very Star Wars-y motion moments.

In about two-and-a-half minutes of trailer, we get the entire following:

An absolute smorgasbord of alien races

A Mon Calamari doing the gravelly voice

A ridiculous Star Wars title within the villain, “Sliro”

AT-STs, aka rooster walkers

A Jabba and Han Solo in carbonite cameo

Stealing a ship from an Imperial hangar

Spaceship dogfighting

The Sarlacc pit

Outlaws is Star Wars via and thru, however what actually caught my eye is the abundance of aliens Ubisoft has packed into these worlds. It is hardly the primary Star Wars recreation to drag on the movies’ varied races—Rodians like Greedo, Twi’leks with their lengthy head tails, yada yada. However even on this brief look they appear actually nicely represented right here, which is sensible given Outlaws’ deal with the felony underworld and folks on the galactic rim.

Within the lore the Empire is fairly racist and favors people over aliens, and this Outlaws trailer opens with a roundtable of principally alien crime lords and we see a Stormtrooper flagging down a random Rodian just a few seconds later. Aliens really appear to outnumber people altogether within the trailer, although it is laborious to say how consultant this cutscene-heavy have a look at the sport is of the entire expertise.

For me it is a nice shock, although. We have had loads of Jedi vs. Empire video games; I hope this one seems like a real journey down the galaxy’s lesser-trod paths.

In response to Ubisoft’s press launch, Outlaws will launch on August 30 on the Ubisoft Join app and Amazon Luna cloud platform, along with consoles. It makes no point out of both Steam or the Epic Video games retailer.

Replace: After the trailer dropped, PC Gamer confirmed there’s a pre-order web page for Outlaws up on the Epic Retailer, according to Ubisoft’s final couple years of PC releases.

