Particular person Discuss Summaries

Session Abstract

President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor within the First Presidency, testified of the significance of temple covenants and urged all to qualify and change into eligible to attend the temple on the conclusion of the Saturday morning session of April 2024 common convention on April 6.

As one attends the temple, they are often reminded of their everlasting nature, relationship with the Father and His Son and need to return to their heavenly residence. “Trials, challenges, and heartaches will certainly come to all of us. … But, as we attend the temple and bear in mind our covenants, we will put together to obtain private path from the Lord,” he mentioned.

“I bear witness that there’s nothing extra essential than honoring the covenants you will have made, or might make, within the temple. Regardless of the place you’re on the covenant path, I urge you to qualify and change into eligible to attend the temple. Go to as steadily as circumstances will permit,” he mentioned.

The session was performed by President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor within the First Presidency, who led the sustainings for present and new Church leaders efficient August 1, which included 11 new Basic Authority Seventies, eight Basic Authority Seventies to obtain emeritus, and a brand new Sunday College Basic Presidency. President Oaks introduced that among the convention classes could be performed by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, Performing President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified of and shared gratitude for “the efficacy of resolute prayers” because the opening speaker of the session. “I testify that God hears each prayer we provide and responds to every of them in keeping with the trail He has outlined for our perfection.”

The Savior, although excellent, prayed to the Father “so very, fairly often,” he mentioned. “I bear witness that when Christ comes, He wants to acknowledge us — not as nominal members listed on a light baptismal report however as completely dedicated, faithfully believing, covenant-keeping disciples.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles mentioned to have “covenant confidence by means of Jesus Christ” means trusting within the quiet, but sure, assurance of receiving the blessings that God guarantees for many who hold their covenants — a blessing wanted amid the difficult circumstances of the day.

Confidence by means of Jesus Christ is gained with humility, residing a righteous life and honoring covenants made within the temple. The Savior asks every member to come back to the temple spiritually ready. “Preparation isn’t only for these going to the temple for the primary time. We must always all be perpetually making ready to go to the home of the Lord,” he mentioned.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, First Counselor within the Reduction Society Basic Presidency, mentioned that selecting to be a part of a covenant enhances and deepens “our relationship with [God]” and “permits Him to attract nearer to us and extra absolutely bless us.” Carrying the temple garment “reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cowl us all through our lives,” she mentioned.

Elder Alexander Dushku, a Basic Authority Seventy, defined {that a} testimony comes over time, from a collection of “rays of sunshine” constantly poured down upon God’s youngsters. “If we’ve obtained the reward of the Holy Ghost and are striving to train religion, repent and honor our covenants, then we’re worthy to obtain these divine rays always,” he mentioned.

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a Basic Authority Seventy, mentioned that the Jesus Christ manifested the attribute of integrity in performing the Atonement. Joseph and Hyrum Smith confirmed integrity by remaining true to the top of their lives and the sunshine and data they obtained. How Latter-day Saints reply to the oppositional pull of the world exhibits an individual’s true character and the measure of their integrity. “Might we observe our exemplar, the Savior of the world, and never shrink, however stay a life that’s true to God, to one another and to our divine id,” he mentioned.

Prayers have been supplied by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and Elder Mark D. Eddy,

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Sq., with Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy directing, carried out “Come, We That Love the Lord,” “The Morning Breaks,” “Did You Suppose to Pray?”, “Press Ahead, Saints,” “I Know That My Savior Loves Me” and “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.”