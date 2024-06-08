Summer Game Fest 2024: Everything Announced

The 2024 Summer time Sport Fest showcase has come to a detailed after bringing out a steaming plate of recreation reveals, trailers, and surprises. It was a presentation jam-packed with practically each form of online game from throughout the trade.

The present put the highlight on video games of each form and dimension all through its two-hour runtime, with some highlights bringing first seems at new titles like Lego Horizon Adventures, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and every part Blumhouse Video games is cooking up. We’ve gathered every part you should know right here.

Lego Horizon Adventures is coming to PlayStation 5

The long-rumored Lego Horizon Adventures recreation kicked off Summer time Sport Fest, revealing brick variations of Aloy and the robotic dinosaurs followers have come to know over latest years. First footage of the undertaking revealed a Lego journey that’s a bit extra family-friendly than Guerrilla Video games’ mainline collection, together with what appears to be the choice to play co-op with a pal. The footage additionally teases customization choices to get pleasure from when Lego Horizon Adventures involves PC through Steam and the Epic Video games Retailer, Nintendo Change, and PS5 this vacation season.

Quidditch Champions launches this 12 months

Harry Potter followers on the lookout for one thing to tide them over after the discharge of Hogwarts Legacy final 12 months can lastly sit up for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions when it launches for PC through the Epic Video games Retailer and Steam, Nintendo Change, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 3, 2024.

No Extra Room in Hell Early Entry arrives this Halloween

No Extra Room in Hell 2 is bringing its first-person shooter zombie gameplay to Early Entry this Halloween. Gameplay for the gory motion title revealed brutal fight and ugly enemies that may cease at nothing to take you down. The trailer, which additionally highlighted dismemberment mechanics and a handful of weapons, additionally teased eight-player co-op in a world with loads of replayability.

Star Wars Outlaws teaser trailer reveals extra gameplay

Ubisoft’s first crack at an open-world Star Wars recreation, Star Wars Outlaws, warped into Summer time Sport Fest 2024 to point out gamers a brand new swash-buckling gameplay trailer. Fast cuts of the scoundrel-centered sci-fi recreation confirmed off areas each previous and new as protagonist Kay Vess made her method by way of and across the Empire. We’ll be taught extra on the upcoming Ubisoft Ahead, however till then, Star Wars Outlaws is predicted to launch on August 30.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming to consoles in 2025

Developer Firaxis Video games and 2K introduced that its long-awaited technique recreation, Sid Meier’s Cvilization 7 is coming to PC and consoles in 2025. The undertaking’s reveal trailer understandably didn’t showcase any gameplay but, nevertheless it did give followers an atmospheric trailer to maintain them ready for just a few months. Come August, Firaxis will host a gameplay showcase, that means gamers don’t have for much longer to attend earlier than studying extra.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero launch date set for October

The Dragon Ball franchise will proceed to ship frenetic Tremendous Sayain gameplay when Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launches for PC through Steam, PS5, and Xbox Collection X | S on October 11, 2024. Our newest take a look at the anime spinoff recreation revealed harmful gameplay for iconic characters like Goku, Frieza, Buu, Vegeta, and extra. The footage additionally promised six early character unlocks for many who pre-order their copy, together with one other thriller fighter to play as, too.

Batman: Arkham Shadow trailer introduces gamers to VR Gotham Metropolis

The Meta Quest 3-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow lastly stepped out of the darkness to present DC followers a greater take a look at its youthful Batman and the brand new threats he faces. The brand new footage of the VR spinoff recreation arrived throughout Summer time Sport Fest, revealing a cinematic take a look at a Bruce Wayne which may appear a bit acquainted to Arkham followers. Its trailer, which units up the Rat King as its important villain, additionally packs in just a few Easter Eggs for these on the lookout for nods to the remainder of Gotham’s criminals.

For extra, you’ll want to take a look at our interview with developer Camouflaj.

Avenue Fighter 6 Is Getting a Deadly Fury Crossover

Extra Avenue Fighter 6 content material is on the way in which, as Capcom is promising to ship 4 new characters with Season 2 . The upcoming season guarantees to be one of many basic combating recreation’s busiest but, as the brand new roster features a crossover with Deadly Fury that may see fighters Terry and Mai becoming a member of the battle. Additionally on the way in which are basic Avenue Fighter characters M. Bison, who appears to be sporting a brand new look, and Elena. The content material will rollout all through the rest of the 12 months.

CRISOL THEATER OF IDOLS. IMAGE COURTESY OF BLUMHOUSE.

Blumhouse Video games unveils Crisol Theater of Idols, Worry the Highlight, and Extra

Blumhouse, a studio that has made a reputation for itself during the last decade with horror films like M3GAN and 5 Nights at Freddy’s, is getting into the video games enterprise. As an alternative of launching the brand new endeavor with only one online game undertaking, the studio introduced a wide range of horror video games from groups like Eyes Out, Half Mermaid, Cozy Sport Friends, Good Rubbish, PlayMe Studio, and Vermila. Blumhouse defined that its purpose is to supply video games for a couple of form of participant. It kicks off with Worry the Highlight, however different titles, like Grave Seasons, Sleep Awake, Crisol Theater of Idols, are on the way in which, too.

Energy Rangers: Rita’s Rewind reveals new old-school-style beat-em-up

Beat-em-up gaming followers time traveled again to the ‘90s when Energy Rangers: Rita’s Rewind was revealed at Summer time Sport Fest 2024. This old-school-style online game sees gamers workforce as much as battle off Putties and different iconic villains whereas enjoying as the unique Rangers themselves. Up to now, the sport’s power appears to be the number of actions it presents, as gamers may be seen switching between beat-em-up, FPS, and racing gameplay.

MECHA Break units beta check date for this August

MECHA Break appeared throughout Summer time Sport Fest 2024 to point out off a brand new trailer whereas promising to let gamers take part on the motion this August. No particular date for the beta check was revealed, however the presentation additionally revealed that Takayuki Yanase (Steel Gear, Gundam, Armored Core) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam) supplied their abilities to assist design a number of the recreation’s mechs. We’ll be taught extra about what MECHA Break has in retailer as we inch nearer to that August beta check.

The First Descendant will get July launch date

Nexon’s free-to-play sci-fi looter shooter, The First Descendant, has locked down a launch date of July 2, 2024, for PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X | S. It’s a date that was revealed with a brand new trailer highlighting the undertaking’s fast-paced exo-suit motion. Moreover, Nexon says followers can count on to listen to extra particulars about “launch parts and occasions” as launch grows nearer. With just a few weeks to go, it shouldn’t be for much longer earlier than we hear extra.

Alan Wake 2 Evening Springs DLC is out tomorrow

Treatment Leisure’s Sam Lake took the stage at Summer time Sport Fest 2024 to announce that the primary Alan Wake 2 DLC, Evening Springs, is out in lower than 24 hours. It was a shock reveal for the studio’s otherworldly horror recreation, and its trailer teases some attention-grabbing ties to its grand online game universe. Particularly, Management’s Jesse Faden makes an look within the footage, although it’s unclear how precisely she’ll slot in. After all, all will likely be revealed when gamers get their palms on Alan Wake 2 Evening Springs tomorrow, June 8.

Skate gameplay reveals console playtests are on the way in which

EA’s long-dormant Skate franchise is again, and through Summer time Sport Fest 2024, we acquired a superb take a look at what its gameplay is like. Skate is trying, properly, like Skate, as gamers may be seen climbing buildings and chaotically rolling round as they use each inch of the town to get round. Sadly, EA says its subsequent Skate recreation continues to be in pre-pre-alpha, however there may be at the very least a silver lining: console playtests. Followers hoping to choose up their skateboards as soon as once more can head right here to enroll in the playtests earlier than they kick off this fall.

Valorant is coming to consoles

League of Legends developer Riot Video games is bringing its aggressive fantasy shooter Valorant to PS5 and Xbox Collection X | S . It’s a giant transfer for the first-person shooter, which has in any other case remained solely on PC since its launch. Whereas it gained’t function cross-play help, the studio says it’s going to let gamers hold their progress throughout platforms with cross-progression. A restricted beta check is ready to start subsequent week on June 14, with the complete console launch anticipated to comply with someday sooner or later.

FIRST LOOK AT THE AMONG US ANIMATED SERIES. IMAGE COURTESY OF INNERSLOTH.

Amongst Us animated collection clip and Outersloth revealed

Developer Innersloth vented into Summer time Sport Fest 2024 to point out off our first take a look at the animated collection based mostly on its hit social celebration recreation, Amongst Us . The video follows a protracted await extra data on this present model of the studio’s game-changing undertaking, revealing its artwork type and the way its star-studded forged matches in. Innersloth had a powerful presence on the showcase, because it additionally revealed a brand new initiative known as Outersloth that’s meant to assist help to indie builders.

Dune: Awakening story trailer units the stage for Paul Atreides

Funcom’s open-world survival MMO tackle Dune, Dune: Awakening, appeared throughout Summer time Sport Fest to point out gamers a more in-depth take a look at its tackle the rule of Paul Atreides. This cinematic trailer will get followers on top of things by letting Arrakis’ fearsome ruler monologue about his previous, his future, and what might have been. Dune: Awakening will reappear at Gamescom this August and is predicted to ultimately launch for PC through Steam, PS5, and Xbox Collection X | S.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailer exhibits off gameplay forward of 2024 launch

Warhorse Studios is gearing up for the discharge of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, nevertheless it made positive to make a while to ship a gameplay trailer for Summer time Sport Fest 2024 watchers. This all-new take a look at the studio’s medieval sequel swaps between bloody battles and comedy because it exhibits off a number of the completely different encounters gamers could discover themselves in. There’s no launch date but, however the undertaking is at the very least nonetheless anticipated to reach on PC, PS5, and Xbox Collection X | S later this 12 months.

Slitterhead gameplay trailer reveals November launch date

Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama revealed a trailer for his subsequent twisted creation, Slitterhead , at this 12 months’s Summer time Sport Fest presentation. This extra action-focused title from developer Bokeh Sport Studio retains the nightmare creatures from the Silent Hill collection whereas giving gamers just a few extra instruments to progress. Particularly, it seems such as you’ll be capable to swap between people and even some animals to get round when launch arrives November 8, 2024.

For extra, you too can take a look at our interview with Toyama to be taught extra about how Slitterhead got here to be and the way gamers can count on it to vary from his earlier work. Then you’ll want to take a look at our preview of the sport .

Delta Power: Hawk Ops trailer guarantees international PC alpha check in July

Delta Power: Hawk Ops introduced grounded first-person shooter gunplay to Summer time Sport Fest 2024 with a brand new trailer. This new footage of the navy shooter takes gamers to a number of completely different areas whereas displaying off how they’ll be capable to cooperate with a workforce to finish missions. Extra importantly, although, the video units a course for gamers to get pleasure from a PC alpha check subsequent month earlier than the sport involves extra platforms down the road.

KILLER BEAN EARLY ACCESS LAUNCES SOON. IMAGE COURTESY OF KILLER BEAN STUDIOS.

Killer Bean early entry drops this summer time

Tongue-in-cheek motion recreation Killer Bean is bringing its over-the-top sandbox gameplay to gamers in summer time 2024. A trailer for the title confirmed there’s extra to killer beans than many could have anticipated, as footage confirmed the power to drive card and jet skis, breakdance by way of bullets, swap between first- and third-person views, and a lot extra. At this level, it’s extra of a query of what can’t you do in Killer Bean.

We’ll know extra about its gameplay once we get our palms on it this summer time.

Wanderstop trailer reveals a comfortable recreation with a darkish secret

Annapurna Interactive, Ivy Highway, and The Stanley Parable creator David Wreden revealed their new recreation Wanderstop at Summer time Sport Fest, revealing a comfortable farming sim which may have just a few secrets and techniques to cover. Life in Wanderstop appears nice as we watch its protagonist backyard, make tea, and calm down in a small fairytale-like city. It isn’t lengthy, nevertheless, till the quiet life begins to get to them. We’ll be taught extra about what lies beneath the floor when Wanderstop involves PC through Steam and PS5 later this 12 months.

NEW WORLD: AETERNUM LAUNCHES THIS FALL. IMAGE COURTESY OF AMAZON.

New World: Aeternum will get October launch date for PC and consoles

Amazon’s upcoming MMO, New World: Aeternum, has secured a launch date of October 15, 2024. That is primarily an upgraded model of the already current New World that features all beforehand launched content material, such because the Rise of the Indignant Earth enlargement, in addition to new content material for gamers to get pleasure from. For instance, those that decide up this enhanced model of the expertise can look ahead to an enormous PvP zone, end-game solo trials, and modifications to the dialogue system. Moreover, if you happen to’re a brand new participant trying to hang around with a pal on PC, New World: Aeternum will help cross-play between platforms.

Palworld is getting a brand new island and extra Friends

Final 12 months’s breakout Pokemon-like Palworld is getting extra content material, as introduced at Summer time Sport Fest 2024. A trailer for Pocketpair’s massively standard monster-catching expertise revealed that gamers can count on to obtain an replace quickly that provides extra Friends, a brand new raid, a brand new island, the next degree cap, and extra. It’s all set to drop with the Sakurajima Replace come June 27, that means there’s just a few weeks left earlier than Palworld modifications in some large methods. Including to the excellent news is the truth that Pocketpair confirmed that the replace can even add devoted servers for Xbox.

Monster Hunter Wilds will get crossplay on all platforms

Capcom confirmed up for Summer time Sport Fest 2024 to speak crossplay particulars for Monster Hunter Wilds, confirming that the function will likely be supported for gamers on PC through Steam, PS5, and Xbox Collection X | S. A brand new trailer for the newest within the Monster Hunter collection revealed the addition whereas clarifying that cross-progression won’t be supported. Nonetheless, crossplay help is one more promising replace to maintain gamers ready till launch arrives in 2025.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess nabs July launch date on PC and consoles

Capcom saved ups its robust night time at Summer time Sport Fest 2024 by saying a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X | S launch date of July 19, 2024, for its upcoming motion recreation, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. An outline trailer for accompanied the schedule replace, promising that the undertaking can even launch for Xbox Sport Go subscribers on day one.

Phantom Blade Zero trailer reveals break-neck motion, world tour demo

Summer time Sport Fest got here to an finish with a brand-new trailer for developer S-Sport’s Phantom Blade Zero. The video is available in at simply lower than two minutes lengthy, delivering a superb take a look at a number of the undertaking’s motion and the weapons gamers can use of their battle in opposition to its nightmarish enemies. Whereas we nonetheless have to attend for a launch date, Phantom Blade Zero will quickly attain gamers’ palms because of a demo world tour. The demo will make the rounds beginning with Summer time Sport Fest this weekend, then coming to ChinaJoy in July, Gamescom in August, and Tokyo Video games Present in September.

The Summer time Sport Fest presentation could have come to a detailed, however issues are solely simply beginning to warmth up now that Summer time of Gaming 2024 is formally underway. For extra, you’ll be able to hold a glance out for updates on extra occasions, like IGN Reside , the Xbox Video games Showcase , and extra, all through the weekend.

Michael Cripe is a contract contributor with IGN. He began writing within the trade in 2017 and is greatest identified for his work at retailers equivalent to The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx.

You should definitely give him a comply with on Twitter @MikeCripe.