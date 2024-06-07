Sunrise On The Reaping’ Will Tell Haymitch’s Story—All About The Prequel

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch in The Starvation Video games. MURRAY CLOSE/LIONSGATE

If you happen to liked Haymitch within the authentic Starvation Video games movies, a brand new prequel specializing in a younger model of his character is coming quickly. Suzanne Collins is releasing one other e-book, The Starvation Video games: Dawn On The Reaping, coming to theaters in 2026. Learn on to study every part concerning the upcoming e-book and film.

In contrast to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which takes place 64 years earlier than the occasions of the unique trilogy, The Dawn on the Reaping will revisit Panem 24 years earlier than The Starvation Video games. It is going to heart on the fiftieth Starvation Video games (the Second Quarter Quell), which noticed District 12’s Haymitch Abernathy topped because the winner.

“With Dawn on the Reaping, I used to be impressed by David Hume’s thought of implicit submission and, in his phrases, ‘the easiness with which the numerous are ruled by the few…,” Collins wrote in an announcement. “The story additionally lent itself to a deeper dive into the usage of propaganda and the facility of those that management the narrative. The query ‘Actual or not actual?’ appears extra urgent to me every single day.”

Together with the upcoming e-book launch, Lionsgate has already introduced plans to carry the prequel to theaters. Francis Lawrence, the filmmaker behind the final 4 Starvation Video games films, is in talks to return to direct. “From the start, Lionsgate has been an exquisite house and accomplice for The Starvation Video games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the crew as we carry this subsequent story to theaters in 2026,” Collins continued.

Greater than 100 million copies of all 4 books in Collins’ Starvation Video games collection have been offered, whereas the movies have grossed greater than $3.3 billion on the worldwide field workplace. The star-studded forged has featured Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, and Peter Dinklage.

Right here’s what to learn about The Starvation Video games: Dawn On The Reaping up to now.

What Is The Dawn On The Reaping E-book Launch Date?

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch in The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay Half 2. Courtesy of Lionsgate

Suzanne Collins’ The Starvation Video games prequel Dawn on the Reaping will probably be launched on March 18, 2025, in print, digital, and audio codecs within the US, Canada, the UK and Eire, Australia, and New Zealand.

When Is Dawn On The Reaping Coming To Theaters?

The Starvation Video games: Dawn On The Reaping Courtesy of Lionsgate

The upcoming movie The Starvation Video games: Dawn on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026. The forged has but to be introduced.

What Is Dawn On The Reaping About?

The Starvation Video games: Dawn On The Reaping will happen 24 years earlier than the Jennifer Lawrence movies, starting on the morning of the reaping of the fiftieth Starvation Video games, also called the Second Quarter Quell, in keeping with a press launch.

The video games are notably necessary as a result of Haymitch Abernathy emerged because the victor. He and Lucy Grey Baird (as seen within the Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes) are the one different winners from District 12 earlier than Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s victory. Haymitch, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, serves as a mentor for Katniss and Peeta within the authentic movies.

How Did Haymitch Win The fiftieth Starvation Video games?

Haymitch’s victory is revealed within the second e-book, Catching Fireplace, however the particulars of his win had been largely not noted of the movie adaptation. At 16, he was reaped for the Second Quarter Quell together with District 12’s Maysilee Donner.

Haymitch and Maysilee fashioned an alliance and remained collectively till there have been solely 5 tributes left. Maysilee finally determined to go her personal solution to keep away from having to kill him, however she was tragically attacked and killed by bird-mutts. He held her hand whereas she died.

Haymitch received the fiftieth Starvation Video games by cleverly utilizing the power area on the fringe of the world to kill the District 1 tribute along with her personal axe.

How Is Dawn On The Reaping Linked To The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes?

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Grey Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in The Starvation Video games: The Ballad of … [+] Songbirds and Snakes. Photograph Credit score: Murray Shut Murray Shut/Lionsgate

Dawn On The Reaping is about 40 years after Collins’ 2019 novel, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which explores President Coriolanus Snow’s origin story. Tailored into a movie in 2023 starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, the film follows a younger Coriolanus Snow earlier than his rise to infamy as Panem’s chief. Throughout this time, he mentors Lucy Grey Baird, a touring musician and District 12 tribute. Snow is torn between his deep emotions for Lucy and his improve lust for energy.

In Dawn On The Reaping, viewers will seemingly see an older, extra highly effective Coriolanus Snow. Two weeks after Haymitch’s victory, he ordered the execution of Haymitch’s mom, youthful brother, and girlfriend.

Keep tuned to study extra about The Starvation Video games: Dawn On The Reaping.