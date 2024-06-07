‘Sunrise on the Reaping’: A new ‘Hunger Games’ book — and movie — is coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Impressed by an 18th century Scottish thinker and the trendy scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a brand new “The Starvation Video games” novel.

Scholastic introduced Thursday that “Dawn on the Reaping,” the fifth quantity of Collins’ blockbuster dystopian sequence, will likely be printed March 18, 2025. The brand new guide begins with the reaping of the Fiftieth Starvation Video games, set 24 years earlier than the unique “Starvation Video games” novel, which got here out in 2008, and 40 years after Collins’ most up-to-date guide, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Lionsgate, which has launched movie diversifications of all 4 earlier “Starvation Video games” books, introduced afterward Thursday that “Dawn on the Reaping” will open in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence, who has labored on all however the first “Starvation Video games” film, will return as director.

The primary 4 “Starvation Video games” books have offered greater than 100 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages. Collins had seemingly ended the sequence after the 2010 publication of “Mockingjay,” writing in 2015 that it was “time to maneuver on to different lands.” However 4 years later, she shocked readers and the publishing world when she revealed she was engaged on what turned “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” launched in 2020 and set 64 years earlier than the primary guide.

Collins has drawn upon Greek mythology and the Roman gladiator video games for her earlier “Starvation Video games” books. However for the upcoming novel, she cites the Scottish Enlightenment thinker David Hume.

“With ‘Dawn on the Reaping,’ I used to be impressed by David Hume’s thought of implicit submission and, in his phrases, ‘the easiness with which the numerous are ruled by the few,’” Collins mentioned in an announcement. “The story additionally lent itself to a deeper dive into the usage of propaganda and the facility of those that management the narrative. The query ‘Actual or not actual?’ appears extra urgent to me daily.”

The “Starvation Video games” motion pictures are a multibillion greenback franchise for Lionsgate. Jennifer Lawrence portrayed heroine Katniss Everdeen within the movie variations of “The Starvation Video games,” “Catching Fireplace” and “Mockingjay,” the final of which got here out in two installments. Different featured actors have included Philip Seymour Hoffman, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland.

“Suzanne Collins is a grasp storyteller and our artistic north star,” Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson mentioned in an announcement. “We couldn’t be extra lucky than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose expertise and creativeness are so constantly good.”

The movie model of “Songbirds and Snakes,” starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, got here out final 12 months. This fall, a “Starvation Video games” stage manufacturing is scheduled to debut in London.